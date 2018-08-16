Former Space Shuttle Commander and DARPA Executive Joins SPA Board of Directors

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., (SPA) announced today the appointment of former NASA Space Shuttle Commander and retired USAF Colonel, Pamela A. Melroy, to the SPA Board of Directors. With a distinguished career of over 25 years as a professional jet and test pilot, nearly 1000 hours in space, and executive positions in industry and government, Colonel Melroy brings her unique and extensive experience in space, hypersonics, defense, and international markets to SPA.

Colonel Melroy flew three Space Shuttle missions and was one of only two women to command the Space Shuttle. Before retiring she logged over 6000 hours flight time in more than 50 different aircraft. After leaving NASA in 2009, Colonel Melroy served in government and industry executive positions including the FAA and as the Deputy Director, Tactical Technology Office at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). While at DARPA she oversaw the hypersonics portfolio and national issues related to hypersonics.

"Colonel Melroy brings unique and extensive experience in Space, hypersonics, and the Australian Defence and Space industries. We look forward to the insights and leadership Colonel Melroy brings to our team." Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO.

Colonel Melroy received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Physics and Astronomy from Wellesley College and Masters of Science degree in Earth and Planetary Sciences from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., provides timely and objective analysis and integrated technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business solutions in support of important national objectives. SPA's distinguished reputation for over 46 years is based on high caliber work supporting national security and national defense customers. Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, we have offices and personnel around the country and have recently opened an office in Canberra, Australia. We provide services directly to Australia and Canada and indirectly to the UK through U.S. agreements. Our employees have expertise in an array of domains, including: Air, Surface, and Undersea Warfare and Operations, Nuclear Deterrence, Safety, and Security, Radar and Sensor Systems, Ballistic Missile Systems, Integrated Air and Missile Defense, Department of Defense Acquisition Processes, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Systems, Unmanned Systems, Space Systems, Improvised Threats and Analytic Software Development. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

