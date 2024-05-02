Former SpaceX Recruiter's GalaxyTek Named Global Top 10 Fastest Growing Longhorn Owned Business

Demonstrated Capability of Recruiting for Elon Musk's SpaceX Proves Game Changing for the Aerospace and Defense Industry

HOUSTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GALAXY TECHNOLOGY HIRES LLC, founded by former SpaceX, Talent Acquisition leader, Brandon Garrett, in 2015, has been announced as a 2024 Longhorn 100 winner. As one of the fastest growing Longhorn led businesses in the world, GalaxyTek specializes in providing customized recruitment services, primarily to the Aerospace and Defense industry, among other industries: Tech, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Oil and Energy, Telecommunications, Financial Services, and Aviation.

GalaxyTek successfully made the Top 10 List, within the Longhorn 100, and will be honored along with the other recipients at a special annual awards event, with a robust program and presentation at the University of Texas.

Prior to founding the firm in 2015, Garrett had a successful career at SpaceX, where he hired over 700 engineers and technical professionals for Elon Musk. He was among the original 12 Recruiters at SpaceX that ramped the company and grew the engineering team in the most critical growth years for achieving rapid launch and reusability, while maintaining the top 5% talent bar, and paving the path for the tremendous successes to date. Garrett primarily focused on hiring talent for the launch and test facilities in Texas and Florida, directly contributing to the successes of the various spacecraft and launch vehicles, including: Cargo Dragon, Crew Dragon, Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy, and Starship.

GalaxyTek is headquartered in downtown Houston, and has employees located across the U.S. within strategic talent markets and geographies, including the Florida space coast, Washington DC, Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, Waco, and others. Their team of Recruiters includes veteran aerospace talent acquisition professionals, including other former SpaceX employees. Other Longhorn alumni include Michael Hentrich, (Mechanical Engineer and Partner in the firm) who was also a member of the University of Texas Drumline.

Their recruiting services include: direct full-time hire, with both retained and contingent search offerings, as well as recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and consulting, in addition to contract and contract-to-hire. They are able to partner with government contractor and subcontractor teammates as a small business, as well as provide services on an as-needed basis, in order to meet critical hiring surge demands. They also provide focused and targeted recruitment support to obtain highly specialized, niche skill sets that are in high demand, including Defense hires with active clearances.

