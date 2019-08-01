Former Sports Agent Steals Tens of Thousands of Dollars from Animal Sanctuary

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemet Police Department is investigating an alleged investor who stole tens of thousands of dollars from Villa Chardonnay, an accredited animal sanctuary. Posing as a former professional sports agent and investment group manager representing basketball greats such as Magic Johnson Russell Westbrook and Jason Kidd, Ron Allen offered to provide funding for Villa Chardonnay's forever Hemet home. As part of the real estate transaction, Mr. Allen required Villa Chardonnay to pay him for escrow fees, attorney fees and other related real estate transaction expenses. Although the fees were paid, Mr. Allen provided none of the services or funding as promised. He willfully stole the money from the non-profit, jeopardizing over 300 animals and horses that live at the sanctuary.

"Without this funding we will not be able to close on the property," said Executive Director Monika Kerber, "and the animals will have no place to go. The animals we provide sanctuary for are the discarded, sick and formerly abused. They come to Villa Chardonnay to finish out their lives, otherwise they will be destroyed."

Mr. Allen came to know Villa Chardonnay through a friend of his who relinquished a horse. After visiting the property, Ron Allen offered to assist in the $1.4 million financing and real estate transaction necessary to purchase the thirty-one-acre Hemet property. He provided falsified documents and related materials to establish his credibility.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Hemet Police Department at (951) 765-2400 and reference case number D191790018. In order to save the animals, Villa Chardonnay must raise $1.4 million dollars by December. To make a tax-deductible donation or provide financial support you can donate online at www.villachardonnay.org/, or by mail at Villa Chardonnay, P.O. Box 890130, Hemet, CA 92589.

Villa Chardonnay is an accredited animal sanctuary located in Hemet, California. As a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization it is committed to providing a forever home for over 300 unwanted and abused animals.

Villa Chardonnay, 31120 Kelstar Rd, Hemet, CA 92544

(800) 889-1377

SOURCE Villa Chardonnay

