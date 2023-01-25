Former Sprint Turn-Around CEO Dan Hesse to Join Bryologyx CEO Tom Loarie as Host of Popular Business Radio Program "The Mentors Radio"

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mentors Radio, one of the longest-running business mentor radio shows in broadcast history—if not the longest-running, now in its seventh year—this weekend welcomes its newest host Dan Hesse. Hesse is best known as the former Sprint CEO whose remarkable and ethical leadership saved the company from the brink of bankruptcy by focusing on customer service and putting people first. Hesse will rotate hosting duties with Bryologyx CEO Tom Loarie, who has hosted the program since its inception on March 4, 2017.

Hesse's first guest is Admiral Mike Mullen, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, sharing how to lead during crises, how values and principles create a framework for leaders to make decisions, and how he went from being in the "penalty box" as a young officer to becoming the highest-ranking member of the U.S. military and a trusted advisor to two U.S. Presidents.

Broadcast to more than 6.5 million weekly on the Salem Media Network in San Francisco and live-streamed around the world on iHeart Radio, THE MENTORS RADIO program features real-world advice, first-hand stories, career paths, funny moments, successes, failures, learnings and more, shared by remarkable, ethical CEOs and leaders who challenge listeners' thinking about life and work.

As one of the program's guests, real estate mogul and adjunct MBA professor Tim Strader, puts it, "What you guys are doing is incredible! It's real-world mentoring…What you are doing on the show is a tremendous asset for those who want to succeed in business and in life."

Both Hesse and Loarie—as well as their hand-chosen guests—are anchored in leading and running businesses and organizations based on well-honed habits of ethical business and personal leadership principles, putting people first and mentoring others to be their best selves along the way.

Over the years, THE MENTORS RADIO guests include fascinating interviews and real-world mentoring with the founder of the Ritz-Carlton; Steve Jobs' right-hand mentor throughout Jobs' storied career; global CEO advisor Ram Charan; San Quentin's longest-serving Death Row prison chaplain; master portrait photographer mentored by Ansel Adams; author of Blue Collar Cash; president of Meet-Up; founder of a toy company; retired U.S. Navy SEAL and U.S. Marine officers who help military transition successfully into civilian jobs; a ranking tennis athlete born without hands; thriving cancer victors; and Dan Hesse, who was twice a guest on the program.

"The Mentors Radio" airs Saturdays at 1pm on AM860 in San Francisco and live-streams worldwide on iHeart Radio, with episodes and show notes on TheMentorsRadio.com. The show can also be found on all PODCAST platforms, including Apple, iTunes, Google, Stitcher, Tune-In, Spotify and more.

CONTACT: Karen Walker - 949.370.1442 – [email protected]

SOURCE The Mentors Radio