Former Square Chief Lending Counsel Joins LA-Based Startup Scratchpay

At Square, Han counseled the company on all aspects of its consumer and commercial lending operations, including product development, corporate and commercial transactions, government engagement, bank and payment partner engagement and capital markets. Prior to Square, Han served as General Counsel at Klarna US, where he was instrumental to the establishment of Klarna's US business and operational infrastructure, as well as development and launch of Klarna's suite of payment and lending products in the US. Before Klarna, as Principal Payments Counsel at Apple, Han was an early contributor to the Apple Pay project.

At Scratchpay, Han will be managing all legal, regulatory compliance and governance matters, while also advising on product development, marketing, and credit risk management.

"Jin's deep legal, governance and management expertise, along with his wealth of experience in financial technology, make him the perfect fit to serve as General Counsel," said John Keatley, Scratchpay's CEO. "Our recent $15M Series B equity round will allow us to make key hires like Jin that elevates our business," added Keatley, noting that, "this is also a win for the entire LA tech ecosystem, which is really thriving right now."

"Scratchpay is committed to addressing the needs of the pets and their owners first, which is a breath of fresh air for the industry," said Han. "I am excited to be part of the company's mission and its accomplished management team."

Han's knowledge of the regulatory environment will give Scratchpay a leg up as the company continues to bring innovation to the market.

About Scratchpay

Scratch Financial, Inc. (also known as Scratchpay) is a financial technology company that provides simple and friendly payment plans for veterinary care. Founded in 2016 by John Keatley and Caleb Morse and headquartered in Los Angeles, Scratchpay's mission is to help more pets get access to the care they need to live happy lives.

Scratchpay has partnered with over 5,000 veterinary hospitals and has helped tens of thousands of pets receive veterinary care. For more information about Scratchpay, visit www.scratchpay.com or www.facebook.com/scratchpay

