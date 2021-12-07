Former Square (now Block) CTO Bob Lee Joins Crypto Payments Company MobileCoin as Chief Product Officer

Bob has diverse experience building both digital and physical products for a mobile-first world. He is most prominently known as the first CTO of Square, and the creator of Cash App (formerly Square Cash). Prior to Square, Bob was at Google leading Android's core library team and launching the world's most used operating system.

Recently, Bob has been exploring a range of technologies and services. He founded the social network Present, which leverages sophisticated location-based technology. He invested in and advised groundbreaking companies like Figma, Clubhouse, Beeper, and Faire. Bob also applied his expertise to the COVID-19 pandemic, from assisting the WHO with their mobile app to leading development for an at-home testing company.

According to Bob, "the traditional financial system leaves behind hundreds of millions of 'unbanked' people worldwide and consequently excludes them from the associated benefits. MobileCoin corrects this injustice with its novel blockchain technology—the first solution worthy of the analogy 'digital cash,' as measured by cost, speed, and security."

"Much like encrypted messengers support free speech, MobileCoin supports free commerce," Bob continued. "With financial data security more important than ever, developing end-to-end encrypted payment technology isn't just smart—it's our responsibility."

"As the world seeks alternatives to physical cash and embraces cryptocurrency, MobileCoin is focused on making it easy, fast and cheap for anyone to transact across the world, on a payments platform that is safe for users, data and the environment," said Josh Goldbard, founder and CEO of MobileCoin. "We already brought together best-in-class blockchain technology with newly created, multi-layer encryption. Now, we are furthering our ongoing product strategy and technology development with Bob. I can't imagine a more qualified innovator to help us build MobileCoin products for consumers and merchants worldwide."

"After closely advising the MobileCoin project this past year, I'm excited to join the team full-time and help actualize key product launches and integrations," Bob continued. "Josh has done incredible work growing the company so far—I'm prepared to help MobileCoin reach its full potential."

Bob will be speaking at MobileCoin's inaugural conference, Crypto Renaissance —an intimate event on December 10th in San Francisco. Crypto Renaissance is bringing together thought leaders across the crypto landscape, discussing the pain points and opportunities being created across industries and sharing a vision on how digital cash will improve the world as we know it.

About MobileCoin

Mission-driven MobileCoin is democratizing the digital payment system by enabling lightning-fast, sustainable and easy global transactions. Guided by the belief that secure and encrypted transactions are a right, MobileCoin leverages blockchain, an opaque ledger, and cryptographically protected transactions. Development of the MobileCoin ecosystem is spearheaded by the MobileCoin Foundation . The company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, please visit mobilecoin.com .

SOURCE MobileCoin