Former Stanford Career Services Director Joins Startup College

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Make School, a startup college in San Francisco, today announced that former Stanford Assistant Director of Career Ventures Jeff D'Andria has joined the team as Head of Career Services. D'Andria, whose experience includes career advising and leadership roles at Stanford and Microsoft, will work one-on-one with Make School students to help them chart a path toward fulfilling careers in the tech industry.

"From the beginning, our goal has been to prepare students for life after college -- which includes everything from critical thinking skills to hands-on career coaching and support," said Jeremy Rossmann, co-founder of Make School. "Jeff's experience at both top-tier tech firms and elite universities equips him with a unique understanding of what students need today that will enable them to succeed tomorrow."

Make School's unique bachelor's degree in applied computer science was developed in partnership with Silicon Valley leaders like LinkedIn and Lyft, and Make School students have gone on to work for top tech employers including Google, Tesla, Reddit, and Twitch. The program is designed to remove the cost and time barriers that often prevent students from pursuing higher education: the degree can be completed in as few as two years, and students can opt into a unique pay-for-success model in which they pay no tuition unless and until they secure a job making at least $60,000 after graduation.

"Make School brings together the best of both worlds: a world-class liberal arts education combined with a practitioner-led, project-based curriculum focused on today's most in-demand skills," said D'Andria. "I'm excited to work with a brilliant, diverse student population that is poised to become the next generation of leaders in the tech industry."

ABOUT MAKE SCHOOL

Make School is redesigning higher education for the 21st century. Our emphasis is on ensuring relevance for the modern economy and accessibility to students of all backgrounds. For more, visit makeschool.com .

SOURCE Make School

Related Links

https://www.makeschool.com

