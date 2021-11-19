Former State Senators Andrew Dinniman and John Eichelberger Tapped as Pennsylvania State Co-Chairs for U.S. Term Limits

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Term Limits announces that former State Senators Andrew Dinniman and John Eichelberger, Jr., have agreed to be the Pennsylvania State Co-Chairs for U.S. Term Limits. Dinniman, a Democrat and Eichelberger, a Republican bring a bipartisan approach to an issue that over 80% of Pennsylvanians regardless of political affiliation support – term limits for Congress. They have both seen first-hand the need for term limits at the federal level and will work tirelessly in their role as Pennsylvania State Co-Chairs to see that Pennsylvania adopts a resolution for term limits.

"I am very honored to be serving with John as the Pennsylvania State Co-Chair for U.S. Term Limits," said Andy Dinniman. "In this polarized political atmosphere, it is refreshing to see Democrats and Republicans working together. Term limits for Congress is one issue that all Americans agree on. I look forward to working with John to see that Pennsylvania adopts a resolution calling for congressional term limits."

"I am glad to be working with Andy again on an issue that is of paramount concern for all Americans," said John Eichelberger. Term limits is truly a bipartisan idea.

"We are honored to have Andy and John leading our efforts in Pennsylvania to pass term limits on Congress," said Philip Blumel, President of U.S. Term Limits. "They are strong leaders who understand the problems within Congress and the need for term limits. Under their guidance, I am confident we will get our term limits resolution passed in Pennsylvania."

Andrew Dinniman served in the Pennsylvania State Senate from 2006-2020, where he was Democratic Chair of the Education Committee. In addition, Dinniman, as Senator, was a member of the State Board of Education, the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority, the Historical and Museum Commission, State Public School Building Authority, the Higher Education Facilities Authority, Lincoln University Board of Trustees, as well as numerous other boards.

Before being elected to the Senate Dinniman served for over 14 years as Chester County Commissioner. He has been a long-time faculty member at West Chester University where he is currently Professor Emeritus.

Politically Dinniman served as Chair of the Chester County Democratic Committee as well as a member of the Pennsylvania and National Democratic Committees.

John Eichelberger served in the Pennsylvania State Senate from 2007 to 2018. While in the Senate, he chaired the Senate Education Committee and was vice chairman of the Banking and Insurance committee. He also served as the Subcommittee Chair on the Appropriations Committee, and served on the Senate Judiciary, Game and Fisheries, Transportation, and Agriculture Committees. Eichelberger chaired the Pro-Life Caucus.

Prior to serving in the State Senate, Eichelberger served as Blair County Commissioner from 1995 to 2006. He owns Complete Insurance Services. Eichelberger is a 1985 graduate of Penn State.

