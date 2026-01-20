Former Stripe Head of Engineering Joins Doppel Executive Team Amid Rapid Growth

Natasha Mohanty joins Doppel as Senior Vice President of Engineering, bringing nearly two decades of experience scaling mission-critical platforms to combat evolving social engineering attacks

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doppel , the AI-powered Social Engineering Defense (SED) platform, today announced it has appointed Natasha Mohanty as SVP of Engineering. In this role, Mohanty will build and scale a high-performing engineering organization and a resilient technical foundation to support Doppel's next phase of growth, including highly scalable and reliable infrastructure, and a secure, AI-driven multi-product platform.

With nearly two decades of experience in the tech and startup world, Mohanty is recognized for her ability to combine deep technical expertise with strategic business and product vision. Most recently, as the Head of Engineering for Optimized Checkout Suite and Link at Stripe, she was responsible for Stripe's end‑to‑end, AI-powered checkout platform that combines prebuilt UIs, 100+ global payment methods, fraud prevention and accelerated checkout to increase conversion and revenue for businesses. Other prior roles include co-founding Prizma.ai and leading engineering teams at Google and Nielsen.

Mohanty's appointment comes as Doppel scales its platform and introduces new features and products to market, supporting its next phase of growth. This includes plans to double its engineering organization, expand annual recurring revenue (ARR) over the coming years, while maintaining strong net dollar retention (NDR) amid the rise of AI-powered impersonation, phishing, fraud, and social engineering.

"We can no longer overlook the threat that sophisticated, widely distributed impersonation poses in the AI era," said Mohanty. "Doppel is tackling one of the most urgent security and societal challenges of our time, and I feel honored to join a team that's building real solutions to protect people at scale. Together, we have the opportunity to build the engineering foundation and culture needed to deliver resilient, AI-driven defenses in an increasingly complex threat landscape."

The expansion of Doppel's leadership team follows the company's recent $70 million Series C funding round, completed just six months after its Series B. The company also recently expanded its footprint in San Francisco with a new office and is actively hiring across teams globally, with over 60 open roles in San Francisco, New York, London, and beyond. As demand for protection against AI-driven impersonation, phishing, and social engineering continues to grow, Doppel is investing in top talent and infrastructure to accelerate product innovation and scale operations worldwide.

"Natasha's background and shared commitment to our vision make her well-positioned to lead Doppel's engineering organization through its next phase of growth," said Rahul Madduluri, co-founder and CTO of Doppel. "As AI-driven social engineering attacks continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace, her experience building and scaling mission-critical platforms will be essential as we work to stay ahead of emerging threats and deliver resilient protection for our customers."

As phishing and impersonation attacks accelerate across email, messaging, and social platforms, and AI-powered attack tools become more accessible, the need for advanced, AI-native defenses that extend beyond traditional attack surfaces is evident. Doppel was built with agentic AI: autonomous systems that actively detect, disrupt, and simulate social engineering threats while they evolve. By moving beyond reactive alerts to proactive disruption, social engineering red teaming, and modern security awareness training, Doppel helps organizations reduce risk, protect executives, and prevent financial loss – stopping attacks at both the infrastructure and human level before damage occurs.

Learn more about Doppel and how its SED platform can help you defend what's real and disrupt what's not at www.doppel.com .

About Doppel

Doppel is an AI-native platform designed for social engineering defense. Doppel protects individuals and brands from AI-powered impersonation, phishing, fraud, and social engineering by dismantling attacker infrastructure and building resilience through training and simulation. Doppel's comprehensive Digital Risk Protection solution detects threats across multiple channels, links alerts into a real-time threat graph, and offers AI-driven infrastructure disruption. These threats inform phishing simulation campaigns and security awareness training to offer robust Human Risk Management capabilities that strengthen employee defenses through next-generation training and testing.

