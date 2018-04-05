Former Sunset Strip Home of Songwriter Bob Crew Hits Market for $4.898 Million

Location, lifestyle, and provenance are the hallmarks of this sophisticated modern home with sweeping city to ocean views. Offering over 5,400 square feet of interior, the tri-level contemporary offers four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a living room with fireplace, a pearl-white chef's kitchen, an elevator, and a garden courtyard.

The sumptuous master suite boasts a freestanding soaking tub, rain shower, and enough space for a home office.

Built in 1993, the hillside residence also features 12-foot ceilings, terrace balconies on each level, a rooftop patio and two garages.

Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1985, Crewe was best known for his work with Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels and Bobby Darin. Among scores of unforgettable songwriting and producer hits are "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Lady Marmalade," and "Big Girls Don't Cry."

