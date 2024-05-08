Former Superintendent of the Year Joins Abl's Advisory Board

Strategic scheduling software company, Abl, announces the appointment of former Washoe County Schools Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield to its Advisory Board.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abl, a software company which empowers educators and students to tackle inefficient and inequitable academic pathways through strategic scheduling, is delighted to welcome Dr. Susan Enfield, the former Superintendent of Washoe County Schools, as the newest member of its esteemed Advisory Board.

Joining former award-winning superintendents , Dr. Enfield brings over two decades of district leadership experience, including serving as Chief Academic Officer and Interim Superintendent for Seattle Public Schools. Her experience also includes leadership roles in Evergreen Public Schools in Vancouver, Washington, Portland Public Schools in Oregon, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education. She was named the 2022 Washington State Superintendent of the Year by the Washington Association of School Administrators, and the 2018 Superintendent of the Year by the National School Foundation Association.

"I am honored to join this esteemed advisory board and contribute to the crucial mission of expanding student access to advanced courses and postsecondary opportunities by joining Abl's board," said Dr. Susan Enfield. "Every student deserves the chance to challenge themselves academically and explore their full potential. By working together to identify and dismantle barriers, we can create more equitable pathways that empower all students to succeed in high school, college, and beyond."

During her tenure at Washoe County Schools, Dr. Enfield led the adoption of a bold, three-year strategic plan which aimed to place at least 19 out of every 20 students in dual credit programs, Advanced Placement (AP), International Baccalaureate (IB) or career and technical education (CTE) pathways; and for every graduate to complete a post-graduation plan. While leading Highland Public Schools, she increased the percentage of students graduating in four years from 62 percent in 2013 to 83 percent in 2020.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Enfield join as the newest member of our board as we continue to expand access to higher education and pave the way for fair and inclusive academic trajectories for every student," said Howard Bell, CEO of Abl noted. "Dr. Enfield has a proven track record of increasing student access to advanced rigorous courses and her expertise, guidance, and wisdom will be instrumental in furthering Abl's impact in both modernizing school operations and removing barriers to postsecondary success."

Dr. Enfield's appointment further strengthens the board's ability to support Abl's growth objectives and market expansion efforts. With the addition of Dr. Enfield, Abl looks forward to continuing its work to support district teams to identify root causes prohibiting postsecondary success and highlighting areas of opportunity to improve outcomes for all students.

About Abl

Abl empowers districts to fulfill the promise of education by simplifying complex operational processes. Our software empowers educators to set up personalized support sessions for students, compose classes for students from across schools, tap into off-campus internships, and ensure they have the opportunities for collaboration and prep they need to thrive. We expose and disrupt ineffective and inequitable pathways through data analysis and intelligent tools so districts can intentionally design flexible and responsive schools that allow students to own their futures. Learn more at ablschools.com .

SOURCE Abl