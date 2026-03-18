Former TalentX and YMU Group Execs Launch Independent, Women-Led Talent Management Firm, Glossary Artists

New firm announces signing global MUA and creative icon, Sir John Barnett; undisputed female super featherweight world boxing champion, Alycia Baumgardner; Gamer and musician, Michael Clifford; best-selling author and recipe creator Jenn Lueke; and Emmy Award-winning TV host, Keltie Knight

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Former TalentX and YMU Entertainment executives today announced the launch of new talent management firm, Glossary Artists. Based in L.A. and Miami, the new firm will be led by a powerhouse team of senior talent veterans, including Vanessa DelMuro, Kimberly Duman, Amanda Erwin, Haley Henning, Amber Howard, and Deanna Ritter. The seasoned team offers comprehensive talent management across beauty, fashion, food, lifestyle, gaming, and sports with a focus on long-term career development, strategic guidance, brand partnerships and talent-driven original IP.

The Glossary Artists leadership suite of Managing Directors includes (top row from left) Deanna Ritter, Amanda Erwin, Haley Henning and (bottom row from left) Amber Howard, Vanessa DelMuro and Kimberly Duman.

"Glossary Artists represents a new formula for talent management. One where we intentionally build an environment that supports our managers, giving them the freedom to innovate and create meaningful opportunities for the clients they represent," stated Managing Director, Deanna Ritter.

In addition to its official launch, the new firm announced five new client signings to its roster:

Sir John Barnett @sirjohn - Globally recognized celebrity makeup artist and creative director whose two-decade career spans fashion, beauty, and culture. He currently serves as Creative Director for Medicube, and previously held roles as Global Ambassador and Creative Director for L'Oréal Paris and Beauty Creative Director for Kilian Paris. Renowned for creating iconic makeup looks for Beyoncé and Zendaya, his work spans countless red carpets, international fashion weeks, music videos, magazine covers and global brand campaigns.

- Globally recognized celebrity makeup artist and creative director whose two-decade career spans fashion, beauty, and culture. He currently serves as Creative Director for Medicube, and previously held roles as Global Ambassador and Creative Director for L'Oréal Paris and Beauty Creative Director for Kilian Paris. Renowned for creating iconic makeup looks for Beyoncé and Zendaya, his work spans countless red carpets, international fashion weeks, music videos, magazine covers and global brand campaigns. Alycia Baumgardner @alyciabaumgardner - Alycia "The Bomb" Baumgardner is the rare phenom who dominates both the Vogue lens and the world-title boxing ring. As the Unified Super Featherweight World Champion and a global face of Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), she has transcended boxing to become a powerful advocate for women's equality in sports. Following her historic December 2025 performance which drew 15 million global viewers live on Netflix, Baumgardner returns to center stage on April 17, 2026. She will headline Madison Square Garden for the premiere of a landmark, multi-year broadcast partnership with ESPN.

Alycia "The Bomb" Baumgardner is the rare phenom who dominates both the Vogue lens and the world-title boxing ring. As the Unified Super Featherweight World Champion and a global face of Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), she has transcended boxing to become a powerful advocate for women's equality in sports. Following her historic December 2025 performance which drew 15 million global viewers live on Netflix, Baumgardner returns to center stage on April 17, 2026. She will headline Madison Square Garden for the premiere of a landmark, multi-year broadcast partnership with ESPN. Michael Clifford @michaelclifford - Clifford is a musician and songwriter best known as the lead guitarist of the globally acclaimed pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer. In 2025, he released his debut solo album Sidequest , expanding his creative reach beyond the band. With a devoted global following and a passion for gaming and cosplay, Clifford continues to influence modern pop culture and is represented by Glossary Artists for gaming related partnerships and opportunities.

- Clifford is a musician and songwriter best known as the lead guitarist of the globally acclaimed pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer. In 2025, he released his debut solo album , expanding his creative reach beyond the band. With a devoted global following and a passion for gaming and cosplay, Clifford continues to influence modern pop culture and is represented by Glossary Artists for gaming related partnerships and opportunities. Jenn Lueke @jenneatsgood - Lueke is the New York Times bestselling author of Don't Think About Dinner and a food creator and recipe developer. She has appeared on Good Morning America and The Today Show and was on the cover of Woman's World . She ranks among the Top #7 Food & Beverage creators on Substack, where she writes to a highly engaged and rapidly growing audience. Through her expansive digital platforms, Lueke reaches millions with her signature blend of practicality, budget-conscious, and no-overwhelm recipes.

Lueke is the bestselling author of and a food creator and recipe developer. She has appeared on and and was on the cover of . She ranks among the Top #7 Food & Beverage creators on Substack, where she writes to a highly engaged and rapidly growing audience. Through her expansive digital platforms, Lueke reaches millions with her signature blend of practicality, budget-conscious, and no-overwhelm recipes. Keltie Knight @keltie - Knight is a three-time Emmy Award–winning TV host, New York Times bestselling author, and podcast personality. She currently is the lead host at E! News and is known for Entertainment Tonight, The Insider, and CBS's SUPERFAN, which she created and executive produced. She is the co-creator and host of the hit podcast LadyGang, with over 300 million downloads, and an investor and advisor to fashion-tech platform, ALTA.

Spanning beauty, lifestyle, culinary, gaming, sports, and industry professionals, Glossary Artists' carefully curated roster is built for long-term growth and scale, representing both rising talent and established creators with global audiences totaling tens of millions of fans and followers. The firm's client list includes beauty influencers Mariale Marrero (15.2M YouTube subscribers) and Carli Bybel (11.36M total social reach), Professional Hair Stylist Eric Vaughn (1.5M social reach), Pop Culture Host and Creator Hannah Kosh (1.7M social reach), Gaming Creator and Author Andrew "Sigils" Givler (2.1M social reach), Children's Toy Specialists Toy Testing Sisters (400K social reach), and Chef and Culinary Creator in this season of Fox's Next Level Chef Tim Laielli (2.7M social reach), reflecting a diverse, platform-agnostic approach to creator representation.

Beyond their work at TalentX and YMU, the team brings decades of collective experience across leading agencies and entertainment brands, including Gersh, IMG, NFL, Machinima, StyleHaul, Edelman, The Digital Department, and Live Nation. That large-scale industry experience, network, and operational expertise now power Glossary Artists' boutique, creator-first approach.

Glossary Artists' management capabilities are matched by a proven track record in building creator-led initiatives. The firm has launched LEDDA Fragrance, the artisanal fragrance brand founded by beauty creator and entrepreneur Stephanie Ledda, NYKZ Home Fragrances, created by beauty creator Nicole Guerrero, and LadyWorld, a three-day destination retreat and music festival developed in collaboration with The LadyGang podcasters Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, and Jac Vanek. Together, these initiatives underscore the firm's commitment to long-term ownership, brand-building, and sustainable creator ecosystems.

"Pay-per-post and brand partnerships were a useful starting point for the Creator Economy but they were never the end goal," said Managing Partner, Vanessa DelMuro. "That model prioritizes moments, not careers. At Glossary Artists, we're challenging it by helping clients build original IP and self-sustaining ecosystems that convert years of audience trust into ownership, longevity, and real cultural equity."

For more information on Glossary Artists visit www.glossaryartists.com or follow us at @glossaryartists on Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT GLOSSARY ARTISTS

Glossary Artists - The Future of Talent, Redefined. Glossary Artists is an independent, women-led talent management firm based in Los Angeles and Miami. The firm provides comprehensive representation across beauty, fashion, food, lifestyle, gaming, sports and industry professionals with a focus on long-term career development, strategic brand partnerships, and talent-driven original IP. The firm's client list includes Carli Bybel, Eric Vaughn, Hannah Kosh, Andrew "Sigils" Givler and Tim Laielli to name a few, reflecting a diverse, platform-agnostic approach to creator representation. For more information on Glossary Artists visit www.glossaryartists.com or follow us at @glossaryartists on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Requests:

Pilaar Terry / [email protected]

Odalys Flores / [email protected]

Ysabel Sarinas / [email protected]

SOURCE Glossary Artists