Former Teacher Finds New Purpose

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Rosemarie Goldman's career in education taught her many things about a successful classroom. From recognizing the power of confidence within a student to understanding each of their own needs and goals, Rosemarie worked for years to ensure she was fostering the best environment for her students to learn in. While she enjoyed watching her students succeed, she was equally as amazed at her own daughter's academic development after enrolling her in the local Kumon Center. The results were immediate, and Rosemarie never forgot it. Years later, after retiring from teaching, an unexpected change in life left her looking for the next opportunity that would help her to feel fulfilled. Soon enough, memories of her daughter's academic confidence came flooding back. As the new owner and Instructor of Kumon of Huntington – North, Rosemarie is looking forward to instilling that same change in area students.

"I am inspired by Kumon's method, and as a mother of a former Kumon Student, I saw the results that the program provides myself," said Goldman. "Through the opening of Kumon Math and Reading Center of Huntington-North, I hope to bring a resource for growth to my community and help children and their parents learn more about how education can bring happiness to all aspects of life."

Rosemarie was met with extensive support upon reaching out for more information on how to become a Kumon Franchisee. It's an attractive business opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs, as up to $36,000 in cost assistance is available to help you get started. Many Kumon Instructors are first-time entrepreneurs, and have access to plentiful support and guidance along the way to opening a Kumon Center. Kumon is a supplemental education program that aims to unlock students' full potential by increasing academic independence, confidence, and study skills. Through daily worksheet study, students enrolled in Kumon often end up mastering material far beyond grade level. Learn more about the Kumon Method today.

"Kumon's culture and its ability to teach children how to learn have me very excited for the next part of my career as an educator," said Goldman. "I have lived in my community for years and am so excited to be giving back by providing enrichment to help our children grow."

About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:

Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.

About the Kumon Franchise Business

Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in 55 countries and regions.

SOURCE Kumon North America