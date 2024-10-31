Former Teladoc Executive and Healthcare Operations Veteran Jennifer Close Joins Curai Health as Chief Operating Officer

Close brings over two decades of operational leadership in healthcare delivery to Curai

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curai Health, a chat-first virtual clinic expanding access to high-quality, affordable care with AI, named Jennifer Close as Chief Operating Officer.

Close has led operations for integrated healthcare systems, multi-specialty medical groups, and health plans for over 20 years. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations at Teladoc Health, leading clinical operations across all U.S. service lines.

"Operations is the backbone of effective care delivery — When we implement the right processes and systems, we allow clinicians to focus fully on providing the best patient care," said Close. "Curai shares this philosophy, and I'm excited to join this stellar team that provides an outstanding experience for patients, partners, and clinicians."

Prior to her role at Teladoc, Close was the CEO of Blaze Health, a joint venture between North Memorial Health and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. She also held senior operations executive roles at North Memorial Health, the University of Chicago Medicine, Children's Minnesota, and Dean Health System.

"Jennifer is the best of the best in healthcare operations, with deep experience from all angles of the industry," said Neal Khosla, CEO and Cofounder of Curai Health. "Her leadership will be key as we continue to scale and expand access to high-quality, virtual-first care for everyone."

As the pioneer in deploying machine learning into clinical workflows, Curai partners with health plans and health systems to keep patients engaged in their care over time, improving health outcomes and reducing costs. Since its founding in 2017, Curai Health has delivered on-demand, affordable, and high-quality virtual primary and urgent care. Curai Health uses AI to superpower patient care teams that are led by dedicated, specially trained, licensed clinicians. By combining the expertise of clinicians with the efficiencies of artificial intelligence, Curai Health delivers a level of care beyond what's humanly possible.

About Curai Health

Curai Health is a chat-first virtual clinic on a mission to democratize access to high-quality, affordable care by leveraging AI. As the pioneer in deploying machine learning into clinical workflows, Curai Health enables its dedicated, specially trained clinicians to deliver primary care to more people at a fraction of the cost. Easy-to-use and convenient, Curai Health partners with insurers and health systems to keep patients engaged in their care over time, improving health outcomes and reducing costs. Backed by leading investors including Morningside Ventures, General Catalyst, and Khosla Ventures, Curai Health has been thoughtfully combining the expertise of clinicians with the efficiencies of artificial intelligence since its founding in 2017. For more information, visit https://www.curaihealth.com/

