Former Tennessee Titan Justin Staples Pivots to Cannabis Industry

Mr. Staples, 28, was formerly a linebacker in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns, and more recently the Tennessee Titans. Illinois native Justin began his football career nearly a decade ago at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Staples' pivot to the cannabis industry comes at a time of intense scrutiny of the NFL for the frequency of opiate prescription by doctors.

As Director of Business Development, Staples will play a leading role in Revolution's national expansion efforts while simultaneously advocating and educating about the potential benefits of cannabis, especially in the athletic community.

"We are very excited for Justin to join our dynamic team of professionals. He shares our vision for the industry, passion for cannabis, and commitment to advancing the cannabis industry with the grander goal of implementing criminal justice reform and battling the national opioid crisis. As a team, we'll work to disrupt this rapidly growing industry by producing the highest-quality, innovative cannabis products available," said Mark de Souza, CEO of Revolution Enterprises.

Staples added, "I'm joining the Revolution Team at a true industry inflection point because my values align with Revolution's success in providing Illinois patients cannabis medicine as an alternative to addictive opioids. Together we can build upon Revolution's momentum to increase the spectrum of health and wellness options available to patients in all legal cannabis states across America and enhance the quality of life for athletes, veterans and other consumers alike."

About Revolution Enterprises

Revolution Enterprises is changing the way people worldwide think about and access high-quality cannabis. Our brands strategically capture distinct segments of this rapidly evolving marketplace and are unified by our ethos that everyone has the right to life, liberty, and cannabis.

Revolution employs more than 80 employees in Chicago and Central Illinois. Revolution won approval for two medical cannabis cultivation licenses in Illinois, and preapproval for a dispensary license in Maryland. Revolution's current manufacturing capacity in Illinois exceeds 150,000 square feet, with the ability to more than double its cultivation space to 400,000 square feet, as the Illinois market matures.

