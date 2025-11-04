Former Tesla HR Vice President Releases Career Advancement Playbook for the AI Era

Valerie Capers Workman's Quantum Progression: The Quantum Leap Edition Delivers the Essential Playbook for Professionals Navigating AI Disruption

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The updated edition of the 2023 bestseller that accurately forecasted AI's workplace revolution is now available for pre-order ahead of its November 25 release. Quantum Progression: The Quantum Leap Edition by Valerie Capers Workman, Esq., who helped scale Tesla from 50,000 to 100,000 employees as Vice President of People, expands on her original framework with urgent new strategies for professionals seeking to future-proof their careers.

"AI will not replace you; it will replace the way your job gets done. This is not a competition between you and the person next to you. The competition is between you and your resistance to change," said Valerie Capers Workman, Chief Human Resources Officer at Empower Pharmacy and former Tesla VP.

Early Praise for Quantum Progression: The Quantum Leap Edition

"Having scaled workforces at Meta from 3,000 to 85,000 and at Okta from 2,000 to 6,000, I've witnessed a universal truth: in hyper-growth environments, careers mirror companies—they either scale brilliantly or stall under pressure. In Quantum Progression, Valerie Capers Workman captures exactly what separates these two outcomes." — Y. Vijay Rao, Former Chief People & Places Officer, Okta

"The AI revolution isn't gender-neutral. Women and underrepresented groups face unique challenges as technology reshapes how we live, work, and lead. But Valerie Capers Workman shows us how to flip those challenges into our greatest opportunities. From scaling Tesla's workforce to unlocking doors for college students. Valerie doesn't wait for change, she drives it." — Shelley Zalis, Founder & CEO, The Female Quotient

"Quantum Progression: The Quantum Leap Edition — The Art and Science of Career Advancement in the Age of AI is the playbook I wish existed when I was reverse-engineering my own career path across so many job types requiring people leadership. In a world where AI is redrawing org charts in real time, quantum-AI literacy is the new executive fluency — the ability to see multiple futures at once, make decisions under uncertainty, and move laterally or diagonally with intention." — Timothy A. Akers, M.S., Ph.D., Associate Provost for Academic Research and Chief Research Officer, California State University, San Bernardino; CEO, National Quantum Literacy Network, Inc.

Quantum Progression: The Quantum Leap Edition will be released worldwide on November 25th.

About The Author

Valerie Capers Workman, Esq. is the Chief Human Resources Officer at Empower Pharmacy, where she is leading the company's AI-powered HR transformation. Previously, she served as Chief Talent Engagement Officer at Handshake, advising Fortune 500® executives on their AI-focused early talent programs. Prior to that, she was Vice President of People at Tesla. Valerie's insights have been featured in Forbes®, The Wall Street Journal®, Fortune®, Axios®, Time® and CNBC® Make It. Visit Quantum Progression Follow Valerie Capers Workman on LinkedIn

