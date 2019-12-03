Former Teva Pharmaceutical Procurement Leader Joins Synovos

In his new role, Cummins is responsible for Synovos' category management and OEM activities. His team works with suppliers in developing sourcing strategies that leverage the company's $500 million spend and that are managed by the Central Procurement and Operations teams. He also is supporting the development of Synovos' European Union supply chain as the company continues its global growth.

Cummins has extensive experience as a procurement professional, mostly in the life sciences industry, having started his career at Merck & Co. in Whitehouse Station, NJ, before moving to Teva in 2014.

"Tom's background in the life sciences industry makes him an ideal fit for our Supply Chain team," said Carlos Tellez, President & CEO of Synovos. "He brings with him a depth of expertise in strategic sourcing that will prove beneficial to our life sciences clients as well as those in other industries."

Cummins leads a growing global team of procurement professionals and is based at the company's Radnor, PA, headquarters.

