FORMER TEXAS SECRETARY OF STATE JACK RAINS PASSES AT AGE 82

July 12, 2023

HOUSTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Texas Secretary of State Jack Morris Rains died in Houston on Wednesday, July 5th, after a lengthy illness. He was 82.

A fourth generation Texan, Mr. Rains was born on November 23, 1937 in Waco, Texas, and graduated from both Texas A&M University and the University of Houston Law Center. He had the unique distinction of being named Distinguished Alumnus of both institutions.

Jack M. Rains
Following a career that led him to become Chairman of the Board of 3D/I, one of the largest and most prominent architectural and engineering firms in the United States, Jack accepted an appointment by Governor Bill Clements to serve as the 95th Secretary of State of Texas from 1987 to 1989. He ran unsuccessfully for Governor of Texas in 1990, but remained involved in local, state and national politics throughout his life.

Outside of his business career, Mr. Rains served the community in numerous capacities, including being named as the original Chair of the Harris County / Houston Sports Authority. In that position, he was most proud of having led the construction of Minute Maid Park, completing the project both on time and on budget. He also served on the Boards of the Baylor College of Medicine, the Texas Medical Center and M.D. Anderson Cancer Hospital.

"Jack was truly one of a kind, larger than life, and will be dearly missed" said J. Cary Gray, Chairman of the Gray Reed law firm that Mr. Rains joined as of counsel in 1994. "He had scores of friends, including many Aggie friends who called him The Bull of the Brazos. You always knew where he stood on the issues of the day."

The visitation is scheduled for Friday, July 14 from 4:30 to 7:30pm at Geo Lewis & Sons, located at 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. The funeral service will take place at 11 am on Saturday, July 15 at St. John the Devine at 2450 River Oaks Blvd in Houston.

