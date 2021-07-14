Former TikTok Privacy Specialist Joins Crypto-AdTech Startup Permission.io

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Permission.io , the leading provider of permission-based advertising, announced the appointment of Rachel Miller, former privacy law specialist at TikTok, as Director of Marketing Communications. Rachel is an experienced technology law professional with a background in privacy and compliance, and will be instrumental to Permission.io's development of user interfaces that promote clear and transparent communications with users about how their data is used, and how they can benefit from its monetization, as they navigate Permission.io's multiple user journeys.

"With ongoing changes in privacy regulations worldwide, we understand the importance of complete transparency within our ecosystem to both our partners and consumers," stated Charlie Silver, CEO of Permission.io. "Privacy is increasingly becoming a top priority and Permission.io is taking it one step further by empowering individuals to own and monetize their data. We're excited to welcome Rachel and her experience in the industry to further community ties."

At TikTok, Rachel assisted in the development of internal operations, wherein she consistently identified, analyzed, and implemented areas of improvement for the platform. She handled internal and external privacy escalations alongside global stakeholders. This experience from a rapidly growing global company affords Rachel a special expertise in handling high-risk, large-scale projects and situations.

"The privacy and cryptocurrency landscapes are similar in that they are both ever-changing, and legislation is still playing catch-up," said Rachel Miller. "Specifically, when it comes to privacy, I believe the United States is moving in a consent-based direction. Permission.io fully grasps and embodies this. I am looking forward to joining a team that is at the forefront of the current technological revolution, and helping the Permission.io community fully realize the value of their data."

Permission.io has been working on behalf of users toward a more fair and transparent internet for years, one where businesses still improve their margins by studying the behaviors and tastes of their customers. Rachel is the latest addition to Permission.io's rapidly growing team.

About Permission.io

Permission.io is the leading provider of permission-based advertising. The company has created the ASK Coin to empower consumers to own and monetize their data while delivering engaged audiences to marketers. Advertisers reward consumers with ASK for interacting with brands and content, building loyalty and trust. To learn more, please visit http://www.permission.io .

