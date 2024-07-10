FORMER TIMESHARE SALES EXECUTIVES FLIP SCRIPT ON THE INDUSTRY BY HELPING OWNERS EXIT THEIR TIMESHARE

The monetary transactions within the timeshare sector are monumental, constituting a $10.5 billion industry with no slowing down on the horizon. Post this

The Co-Trustees, Bo Wilson and Rich Folk, departed from their executive positions working for the largest timeshare company globally, due to their realization that the industry prioritized profit over consumer well-being. Rich Folk, a former timeshare EVP of Sales and Marketing and Co-Trustee, expressed, "We took immense pride in our work for a significant period working in timeshare sales. However, a shift occurred where consumers were being deceived and coerced into purchasing products they neither desired nor for which they comprehended the full financial implications. As consumer dissatisfaction escalated and trust eroded, so did our own morale."

Leveraging their profound industry insights, Bo and Rich helm a company of substantial influence. As a result of their vast experience and success, Bo and Rich have been faced with tireless litigation and legal challenges from four major timeshare developers, yet still prevail. As previously stated by a Florida Federal Judge, the developers have weaponized the court system against small law firms, attorneys and exit companies. Unlike Timeshare Compliance, over 50 exit companies and attorneys were unable to withstand the litigation onslaught.

The monetary transactions within the timeshare sector are monumental, constituting a $10.5 billion industry with no slowing down on the horizon. Travel + Leisure, the largest timeshare developer, brought in close to $3.6 billion in revenue in 2022 (Semafor.com). Despite these lucrative figures, consumers often regret their timeshare purchase. Bo Wilson, a former top sales executive at Wyndham and Co-Trustee, lamented, "We receive hundreds of inquiries daily from individuals aggrieved by their treatment at the hands of developers, seeking liberation from their timeshares. We can assist many, as cases of misrepresentation and coercive sales tactics are prevalent. The prevalence of such unethical practices is truly disheartening."

Day in and day out, Rich, Bo and their team of timeshare watchdogs equip consumers with knowledge about their rights and available options, cautioning prospective buyers about potential pitfalls and warning signs to recognize. As long as unsuspecting consumers are duped into timeshare purchases, Timeshare Compliance remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding their interests.

About Timeshare Compliance -

Timeshare Compliance serves as a beacon of hope for timeshare owners seeking to terminate their contracts. As an independent entity, we enlist individuals with prior industry experience to navigate the exit process for clients when all other resolution avenues have been exhausted. Our team of attorneys who represent our clients negotiate with timeshare developers to facilitate an amicable exit strategy for owners in need of relief. More information here.

SOURCE Timeshare Compliance