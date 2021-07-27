Former Treasury Wine Estates VP of Commercial Finance Lauren DeStefano Joins Hotaling & Co. as New CFO

"Hotaling & Co. is known for its portfolio of artisanal spirits and I'm excited to be a part of a company that values quality," says Lauren DeStefano. "With great people and programming behind our portfolio, there is so much potential and the sky is the limit."

DeStefano is a strategic finance thought leader with unique exposure to cross functional partnerships, organizational alignment, business planning and operations. She has a proven record of leading commercial and operational teams while being a team motivator, focused on driving group progression and growing talent. She has demonstrated ability to deliver great results in global, and fast-moving organizational cultures.

"I couldn't be more excited to have Lauren join our executive team. She comes at an exciting and critical period for Hotaling as we prepare to supercharge growth" commented Hotaling CEO Dan Leese.

DeStefano received her Bachelor of Arts in Managerial Economics and Spanish Studies at Allegheny College and her Master of Business Administration from the Robert H. Smith School of Business, at the University of Maryland.

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co., the leading San Francisco distiller & importer, creates, curates, and builds artisanal brands of unmatched character and quality. Hotaling & Co., originally named Anchor Distilling Company, was established in 1993 and is credited with releasing America's first craft whiskey (Old Potrero) and American craft gin (Junipero Gin) after Prohibition. In 2010, Anchor Distilling Company was sold to a business partnership that included Tony Foglio and London's oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd and began expanding to incorporate a collection of super-premium artisanal spirits imported from around the world. In 2017, Anchor Distilling became Hotaling & Co. The new name is a nod to one of Anchor Distilling's most beloved small batch whiskies (Old Potrero Hotaling's Whiskey) and to the San Francisco legend A.P. Hotaling, who came out West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country. Today, Hotaling & Co. celebrates exciting growth and achievements; marking its 28th year of distilling and its 11th year of commercially uniting likeminded distillers from around the world to share the passion and raise the bar.

Hotaling & Co.'s portfolio includes Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, No.3 Gin, HINE Cognac, Lot 40 Rye Whisky, Convite Mezcal, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers' Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more. Visit www.HotalingandCo.com for a full list of brands.

