Former TrueCar and AutoNation Executive Simon Smith Joins CentralBDC as President and Chief Operating Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CentralBDC, the automotive industry's fastest growing outsourced BDC Company, today announced the appointment of seasoned automotive executive, Simon Smith, as its president and Chief Operating Officer. Under Smith's leadership, CentralBDC will continue to support dealerships with its industry leading custom BDC services. CentralBDC's proprietary technology coupled with its highly trained and motivated employees currently support many of the largest dealerships and dealership groups nationwide as their full-service BDC for sales, equity-mining and customer service. Simon will also lead CentralBDC's new "Customer Engagement Platform," an omnichannel communication platform designed for consumers to be able to engage with CentralBDC service teams within their preferred communication channel. Central BDC's Customer Engagement Platform is scheduled to launch later this year.

"Simon has extensive experience in the automotive sector and an outstanding history of driving both top and bottom-line results while ensuring our dealer partners' needs remain top of mind," said Ben Shamsizadeh, CEO and Founder of CentralBDC. "Simon's expertise and industry knowledge of how to scale and grow effective teams and businesses will help CentralBDC deliver better results for our current dealers and prepare our organization to scale to successfully serve over 2,500 dealerships in 2022."

Before joining CentralBDC, Smith was Executive Vice President of Dealer Solutions at TrueCar, where he oversaw a team of over 350 employees playing a pivotal role in the development and execution of the company's dealer relations, growth and industry expansion. Smith previously held senior leadership positions at AutoNation Direct, Carsdirect and Internet Brands, and has amassed an extensive network of dealer relationships from his 20+ years within the automotive industry.

"CentralBDC is specifically built with the business needs of today's modern dealership in mind. The combined operations, technology and processes of CentralBDC provide accountable ROI while coupling cost efficiencies for dealers," noted Smith. "I'm thrilled to be joining the company at this pivotal time and look forward to helping grow our already impressive dealer partner network while also helping CentralBDC dealer partners better understand and measure their marketing spend against actual sales results."

ABOUT CentralBDC:

Established in 2018 CentralBDC is the largest and fastest growing BDC Company in the automotive industry. CentralBDC has responded to over 19 million customer calls and scheduled over one million appointments for dealer partners over the past 24 months. Experience the power of people and technology and learn more at www.centralbdc.com

