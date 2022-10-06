Former Trump Advisor Launches 'Public Safety Solutions for America' Coalition

Coalition brings together nonprofit organizations and criminal justice experts to reduce violent crime with comprehensive, proven measures.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Trump advisor Ja'Ron Smith today announced the formal launch of Public Safety Solutions for America, an alliance of non-profit organizations and leaders with a smart-on-crime approach to improving public safety.

During the Trump administration, Smith led White House efforts to secure passage of the First Step Act.

"As violent crime continues to spike, the work of this coalition could not be more urgent," said Smith. "Calls to defund the police and policies that fail to hold those who commit violent acts accountable ignore the research that tells us what works and what doesn't—and our most vulnerable communities are suffering as a result.

"Supporting our overburdened police is absolutely critical to restoring public safety," he said.

Violent crime has risen dramatically in the past two years, and Americans are concerned. Gallup reported in April that "concern about crime and violence in the U.S. has edged up in the past year, and for the first time since 2016, a majority (53%) say they personally worry a 'great deal' about crime. Another 27% report they worry a 'fair amount.'"

The new coalition aims to combat this disturbing crime trend by aiding federal, state, and local leaders in adopting smarter solutions to preventing violent crime and increasing public safety. It's intersectional approach to criminal justice reform is informed by four core principles:

Properly funding the police: Studies show that more and better-trained officers are more effective at reducing crime. Investing in programs and trainings will improve police-community relations and keep our streets safer.

Focusing police time and resources on preventing and solving serious crime: Police spend most of their time handling non-criminal calls. Bolstering services that treat mental illness and substance abuse disorders will allow law enforcement to focus its resources on public safety.

Implementing evidence-based policies that reduce violent crime: An approach combining targeted law enforcement efforts (such as "focused deterrence"), with programming, services, community support, and environmental changes has been proven to reduce violent crime and should be broadly adopted.

Building upon the smart-on-crime, bipartisan reforms enacted under the Trump administration, such as the First Step Act: Policymakers must not waiver from continuing to enact reforms proven to reduce crime and taxpayer costs.

"It's time to get smarter on crime," elaborated Smith. "That means supporting police departments with adequate and consistent funding, working with communities to address underlying causes of crime, and focusing police efforts on implementing proven strategies to stop violent crime from happening in the first place.

"Evidence-based strategies will be especially vital to undoing the damage the defund the police movement has done to the smart reforms adopted during the Trump-era," said Smith. "It will take programs backed by research, such as focused deterrence, with emphasis on redemption, to measurably improve public safety and prevent violent crimes."

Coalition partners include:

Alice Marie Johnson , founder of Taking Action for Good

, founder of Taking Action for Good Amy Pomeroy , criminal justice policy analyst at the Libertas Institute

, criminal justice policy analyst at the Libertas Institute Brett Tolman , former U.S. attorney and executive director for Right on Crime

, former U.S. attorney and executive director for Right on Crime Daniel Erspamer , CEO of the Pelican Institute

, CEO of the Pelican Institute Dave LaBahn , president and CEO of the Association of Prosecuting Attorney

, president and CEO of the Association of Prosecuting Attorney David Guenthner , senior strategist for state affairs at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy

, senior strategist for state affairs at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy David Safavian , general counsel for the Nolan Center for Justice

, general counsel for the Nolan Center for Justice Doug Deason , board member for Right on Crime

, board member for Right on Crime Eric Cochling , chief program officer and general counsel for the Georgia Center for Opportunity

, chief program officer and general counsel for the Georgia Center for Opportunity Emily Seidel , president and CEO of Americans for Prosperity

, president and CEO of Americans for Prosperity Forest Thigpen , senior advisor for Empower Mississippi

, senior advisor for Empower Mississippi Hassan Aden , former chief of police, Greenville, NC

, former chief of police, James Copple , co-director of ACT NOW

, co-director of ACT NOW James M. "Jay" Lapeyre, Jr., steering committee for Smart on Crime

Jared Feuer , COO of Movement Forward

, COO of Movement Forward Jillian Sneider , retired NYPD officer and policy director for criminal justice and civil liberties at the R Street Institute

, retired NYPD officer and policy director for criminal justice and civil liberties at the R Street Institute Joshua Crawford , director of criminal justice initiatives for the Georgia Center for Opportunity

, director of criminal justice initiatives for the Georgia Center for Opportunity Julie Warren , deputy director for Right on Crime

, deputy director for Right on Crime Lazaro Cosme , national president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association

, national president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Sal Nuzzo , vice president of policy for The James Madison Institute

, vice president of policy for The James Madison Institute Sue Rahr , retired Sheriff, King County, WA and board of directors for the National Policing Institute

, retired Sheriff, and board of directors for the National Policing Institute Tarrah Callahan , founder and executive director of Conservatives for Criminal Justice Reform

, founder and executive director of Conservatives for Criminal Justice Reform Timothy Head , executive director for the Faith & Freedom Coalition

, executive director for the Faith & Freedom Coalition Tracie Keesee , former deputy commissioner of the NYPD

To learn more about the coalition and its approach, visit its website: EndViolentCrime.com

