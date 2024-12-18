FORMER TRUMP ADVISORS LAUNCH GOVERNMENT RELATIONS AND CONSULTING FIRM "JAVELIN ADVISORS LLC"

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keith W. Schiller, former Trump Administration White House Deputy Assistant to the President, Director of Operations to the Oval Office and longtime head of corporate security for The Trump Organization, along with George A. Sorial, the former Trump Organization attorney, Executive Vice President & Counsel and the author of the award winning book "The Real Deal", which chronicles his experience working with President Donald J. Trump, have partnered together to launch and lead Javelin Advisors LLC. Based in Washington D.C. and Palm Beach County, FL, Schiller and Sorial's new venture is focused on providing government relations and consulting services to a select group of clients around the globe.

Javelin Advisors is dedicated to fostering trusted high-level relationships and effective communication and collaboration between the public sector and the businesses, organizations and people that drive economic growth, security and well-being.

"Javelin Advisors is an outgrowth of our collective experiences. We look forward to assisting clients who seek to connect with both the public and private sectors in the United States to navigate the complexities of Washington, DC and build enduring relationships that create economic growth and prosperity domestically and around the World."

- George A. Sorial

https://www.javelinadvisorsllc.com/

