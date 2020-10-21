Former Trump Deputy Campaign Manager Rick Gates to Present Post Presidential Debate Analysis Thursday Night at '20 Days to Save the USA' Following Trump vs. Biden Final Debate

HICKORY, N.C., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Trump Deputy Campaign Manager Rick Gates, a keynote pundit at 20 Days to Save The USA, will offer commentary before and after the final presidential debate Thursday night at the virtual conference here.

His live political insights may be viewed by members of the news media at no charge. Any member of the news media may register at https://www.SpecialGuests.com/ by clicking 'register' in the top right corner, selecting a $99 ticket for the full 20-day event, then to remove the charge at checkout by entering the code VIP.

Also participating in lively, trenchant and very personal reaction and commentary one hour before and one after the final debate will be one of President Trump's closest friends, Peter Ticktin, who went to high school with Trump. Ticktin has written a book about Trump titled "What Makes Trump Tick . . . My Years with Donald Trump from New York Military Academy to the Present."

"This will be a unique before and after commentary by two perceptive men who were close to Trump at different stages of the president's life," said Tom Madden, CEO of the award-winning public relations firm TransMedia Group, who was one of the 120 speakers at the virtual conference.

Conference organizer Jerry McGlothlin said Gates will provide commentary and points on the way in which Trump prepared for the debate, how he will approach the debate, and what he will focus on based on the topics selected by the debate commission.

Rick will outline what each candidate needs to accomplish at the debate, and how it will impact their strategies for the last few weeks of the campaign.

About Rick Gates:

Rick Gates rose through multiple senior roles in Donald Trump's campaign starting in March 2016, serving as deputy convention manager, rising to deputy campaign chairman.

Following Trump's successful election, he continued his service as deputy chairman to president-elect's Inaugural Committee, and after, as co-founder of the America First Policies Super PAC for the president.

During this time, he was witness to many incredible moments of history that will define presidential politics for years to come. He's author of WICKED GAME: AN INSIDER'S STORY ON HOW TRUMP WON, MUELLER FAILED, AND AMERICA LOST.

