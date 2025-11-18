Former Trump Endorsee and Homeschool Mom Launches Initiative to Create Florida's 68th County, Named Trump County

THE HAMMOCK, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A citizen-led initiative, led by former President Trump endorsee Jennifer Herold, has been launched to propose the creation of Florida's 68th county, to be named Trump County. The name recognizes President Donald J. Trump, the first U.S. president to establish primary residency in Florida (in 2019). The last county formed in the continental United States was Broomfield County in Colorado in 2001.

Jen Herold & Family

Herold, a local resident and homeschool educator specializing in U.S. history and American government, stated: "This initiative draws from historical examples of ordinary Americans stepping up to address problems when they identify them, as seen throughout our nation's past. By prioritizing action and results over mere discussion, it demonstrates how everyday people can drive meaningful change. It serves as a practical exploration of civic processes for improved representation."

To illustrate this in real time, the effort will be captured through documentary-style behind-the-scenes footage shared on X (@JenHeroldFL) and YouTube, showing the highs, lows, and various stages from start to potential conclusion. A weekly podcast, 'Unfiltered: The Journey to Build Trump County,' will also be available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, offering insights into the process and encouraging others to engage in civic solutions—no matter their background.

The proposal seeks to provide local governance for approximately 60,000 residents along a 60-mile stretch of Atlantic coastline. The proposed area has seen a 33% population increase over the past decade, per U.S. Census data, amid rising coastal development. It addresses concerns about representation and taxation in the coastal areas currently part of Flagler County and neighboring regions. The Flagler County Commission does not have a representative residing on the barrier island, which is divided between two districts. Recent local decisions include the adoption of a Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU) that assesses a to-be-determined flat fee on barrier island residents for beach management. Flagler County is the only coastal county in Florida without an approved and funded beach management plan. Florida's Atlantic coast experiences an average of 10 feet of erosion annually in some areas, according to NOAA data, underscoring the need for localized management. The proposal suggests that grouping barrier island communities could allow for pooling resources to address beach management and other coastal-specific concerns in a cost-efficient manner. It also notes potential for greater economic activity in the region, which may support local businesses through tourism-related investments and opportunities.

The proposed Trump County would encompass the entire barrier island from Anastasia Island to Ponce Inlet, including communities such as St. Augustine Beach in full and the barrier island portions of Flagler Beach, Ormond Beach, Daytona Beach, and others. Under the proposal, the new county would have its own elected commissioners to manage local tax revenues for purposes such as beach protection, infrastructure maintenance, and public services.

The area features notable attractions, including golf resorts such as Hammock Beach Resort's Jack Nicklaus-designed Ocean Course, state parks like Washington Oaks Gardens, and beaches such as Daytona Beach, known as "the world's most famous beach." These contribute to the region's $10.2 billion annual tourism economy, drawing visitors to its natural and recreational assets.

Under Article VIII, Section 1 of the Florida Constitution, counties may be created, abolished, or changed by law, which requires action by the state legislature and approval by the governor.

Contact:

Jennifer Herold, Chairwoman, Establish Trump County Initiative

Phone: (386) 232-8011

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.trumpcountyfl.com

SOURCE Establish Trump County Florida Committee