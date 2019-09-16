Former Trump Entertainment Assistant General Counsel Attorney Philip Magri Joins the Law Firm of Anthony L.G., PLLC

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony L.G., PLLC, a national corporate and securities law firm, is proud to announce that Philip Magri, Esq., has joined the Firm in an Of Counsel position to add depth to the Firm's expertise in securities, compliance, regulation, initial public offerings and general corporate practice.

Mr. Magri possesses more than two decades of experience as a corporate attorney, handling corporate governance, securities law and general corporate law matters as a Partner in national law firms.

Mr. Magri's primary emphasis has included drafting, negotiating and reviewing various transaction documents, including prospectuses and other offering documents and memoranda, security and pledge agreements, merger agreements, asset and stock purchase agreements, stockholders' agreements, confidentiality agreements and legal opinions; preparing and reviewing various federal and state filings, including annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy and information statements, Form 10, Forms 3, 4 and 5 and Schedules 13D and G with the Securities and Exchange Commission; as well as providing general corporate and securities law advice, including corporate governance compliance, for public companies.

For more than six years, Mr. Magri served as Assistant General Counsel and Assistant Secretary to Trump Entertainment and Resorts, Inc. While with the Trump organization, Mr. Magri prepared and filed annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and Forms 3, 4 and 5 and Schedules 13D/G with the Securities and Exchange Commission, NASDAQ and NYSE. He routinely advised management and the Board of Directors in matters pertaining to federal securities laws while managing outside counsel and leading the internal team throughout the company's reorganization.

Mr. Magri earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and English from New York University, where he graduated magna cum laude. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law.

"For all practical purposes, Philip possesses a universal skill set. He is versatile, experienced and capable of taking point on even the most complex transactional matters," said ALG Partner John Cacomanolis. "His resourcefulness and legal proficiency are indeed remarkable."

Anthony L.G., PLLC is a national corporate, securities and business transactions law firm. The Firm focuses on small and mid-cap private and public companies trading on Nasdaq, NYSE American, the OTC markets, capital markets transactions, going public transactions, mergers and acquisitions, registered public and exempt private offerings and corporate finance transactions, Regulation A/A+, initial cryptocurrency offerings, Exchange Act and other regulatory reporting requirements, FINRA requirements, state and federal securities laws, general corporate law and complex business transactions. The Firm's lawyers have represented issuers, buyers, sellers, underwriters, placement agents, investors, and shareholders in mergers, acquisitions and corporate finance transactions valued in excess of $1 billion. The Firm has represented in excess of 200 companies in reverse merger, initial public offering and direct public offering transactions.

The firm's founder, attorney Laura Anthony, Esq., is the creator and author of SecuritiesLawBlog.com and the host of LawCast™, Corporate Finance in Focus.

