Former TSA Innovation Chief Joins BMNT Inc.

News provided by

BMNT

15 Jun, 2023, 08:44 ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel McCoy, former chief innovation officer at the Transportation Security Administration, is BMNT Inc.'s new Head of Business Development, the company announced this week.

In this role, McCoy will lead BMNT's expansion of innovation and transition services to the front lines of mission-driven organizations responsible for transforming national defense, intelligence gathering, homeland security, biomedical and health research, space exploration and other areas.

Continue Reading
Daniel McCoy, new Head of Business Development at BMNT Inc.
Daniel McCoy, new Head of Business Development at BMNT Inc.

At TSA, McCoy established the first-in-government Innovation Doctrine to foster creativity, trust, and innovation; and the TSA innovation pipeline – a repeatable process for developing innovative solutions across the agency.

Hiring McCoy reinforces BMNT's commitment to bringing together best-in-class public sector innovation experts to transform how the government develops new capabilities and transitions them into operations at speed and scale, said BMNT CEO Peter Newell.

"We're thrilled to have Dan join us. BMNT's unique efforts to transform the public sector innovation process are helped tremendously by our commitment to hiring folks who have done the work and know the work to be done inside the agencies we work with," said Newell. "It's rare that innovation teams survive – let alone thrive – beyond a single leader. Dan's team at TSA did."

The TSA Innovation Team established under McCoy leads enterprise-wide innovation, entrepreneurship and engagement. Programs range from efforts to diversify the transportation security equipment market through small business engagement programs to establishing design-thinking training for officers, headquarters staff and leadership. Along with the TSA Innovation Office and Innovation Doctrine, the agency established Local Innovation for TSA (LIFT) Cells at airports across the country to multiply the discovery, pilot, and transition capabilities of the agency to expand real solution development for front line transportation security officers.

Prior to leading TSA's innovation efforts, McCoy worked at Deloitte Consulting and at Raytheon.

McCoy said: "I'm excited to help BMNT and our clients transform mission success through emerging methods and technology. BMNT is a unique, innovation-first consultancy and I'm thrilled to join the team."

About BMNT, Inc.: BMNT is an innovation company for governments and their partners that uses startup methods to create new capabilities.

Media contact: Terri S. Vanech, BMNT Communications Manager, [email protected], 203-918-1270

SOURCE BMNT

Also from this source

Fostering Innovation in the Air Force

Accelerating Global Defense Logistics

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.