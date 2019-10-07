Former Navy Admiral Joins ThayerMahan as Defense Strategist

Over his successful Navy career, Ken served with distinction as the captain of a nuclear missile submarine, commodore of an attack submarine squadron, commander of a deployed multi-national task force and commander of the Navy's largest submarine Group. Ken retired from the Navy at the rank of Rear Admiral, and moved into the private sector as Vice President of Program Integration at General Dynamics Electric Boat where he led the company's future capabilities development, payload integration, international programs, business development, strategic planning, and Washington Operations. During his five years at Electric Boat, Ken directed teams in delivering a major new undersea capability to the Navy and developing solutions for next-generation missions.

Mike Connor, ThayerMahan's President and CEO said of Perry: "Ken's dedication to his work and his community shines through his military history and his attention to detail. His experience in both the defense and commercial sectors will help guide ThayerMahan's business and defense strategies, further strengthening our relationships with our customers and the systems we provide them. Ken is invaluable and we are proud to have him as part of our growing team."

ThayerMahan is a Groton, CT based marine autonomy company specializing in providing custom-tailored autonomous solutions to a variety of government and commercial customers. ThayerMahan provides unique Search-As-A-Service maritime domain awareness solutions using a myriad of integrated sensors and platforms directed from its state-of-the-art operations center. For more information, please contact us directly at info@thayermahan.com.

