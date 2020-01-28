Former UBS and Deutsche Bank Execs Join Robertson Stephens Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens") has expanded its parent company board with the appointment of Carsten Kengeter, former Chairman and CEO of UBS Investment Bank, and Raj Bhattacharyya, former head of European and North American Capital Markets as well as Americas Foreign Exchange and Emerging Markets businesses for Deutsche Bank.

Mr. Kengeter is currently chairman, partner and co-founder of Circuitus Capital, a London -based asset management firm specializing in infrastructure equity investments across Europe and Latin America .

-based asset management firm specializing in infrastructure equity investments across and . Mr. Bhattacharyya is currently an early-stage investor and advisor for companies in the financial technology space as founder and CEO of YY Capital.

Mr. Kengeter is a senior industry leader with three decades of experience growing and transforming businesses globally in investment banking, asset management and market infrastructure. He previously served as CEO of Deutsche Boerse Group and before that Chairman and CEO of UBS Investment Bank and member of the UBS Group Executive Board. Prior to UBS, he was a partner at Goldman Sachs and a credit derivatives trader at Barclays De Zoete Wedd. While at Goldman Sachs, Mr. Kengeter was Co-Head of the Securities Division Asia (ex- Japan).

Mr. Bhattacharyya, who has over 25 years of financial services experience across trading and capital markets, spent 17 years at Deutsche Bank, most recently as the head of the Foreign Exchange franchise in the Americas and head of the Emerging Markets business in the Americas, and previously as head of Capital Markets in Western Europe and prior to that, in North America. He has also worked at Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch.

"We are extremely pleased Carsten and Raj have joined the board," said Gaurav Bhandari, Robertson Stephens' Board Chairman and the Managing Partner of Long Arc Capital. "Their decades of experience leading some of the biggest franchises in the industry and their more recent entrepreneurial endeavors will prove invaluable as we continue to build Robertson Stephens into a firm of distinction, applying the best technology and industry resources available to transform the management of wealth for our clients."

Mr. Kengeter said: "Robertson Stephens has made remarkable strides since its start in wealth management in 2018 and is positioned strongly to build on that momentum in 2020. I look forward to engaging actively with management on strategic direction and with the advisors to expand the business offering and harness the true value of their franchises for years to come."

Mr. Bhattacharyya said: "The wealth management industry is undergoing significant change, and Robertson Stephens is poised to offer its advisors and clients a truly differentiated offering in this space. I look forward to adding my experience to help this great company."

Mr. Kengeter holds an MSc in Finance and Accounting from the London School of Economics, a B.A. (Honors) from Middlesex University in the UK, and a Diplom-Betriebswirt from the University of Reutlingen in Germany. Mr. Bhattacharyya earned his B.A. in Computer Science and Engineering from Harvard University.

With the additions, the firm expands its parent company board to seven members. Aside from Mr. Bhandari, other members include Stuart Katz, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Robertson Stephens, along with Long Arc Capital partners, Ranu Dayal, Kipp Nelson and Tobin Whamond.

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Robertson Stephens Holdings, LLC. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor with offices in San Francisco, CA; New York, NY; Sun Valley, ID; and Holmdel, NJ that provides wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and family offices nationwide. Robertson Stephens is committed to transparent advice, strong investment outcomes, sophisticated digital solutions, and high-quality client services. For more information please visit: https://www.rscapital.com.

