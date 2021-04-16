Former UFC Executive Tom Wright Joins ASTOUND Group

"I am incredibly excited to announce Tom Wright as Executive Chairman & President," said Dale Morgan, CEO of ASTOUND. "ASTOUND leads the reimagination and convergence of digital and physical experiences. Tom's experience and leadership are exactly what the organization needs at this remarkable time."

"I am equally excited for this opportunity and am thrilled to become even more involved with the ASTOUND team," said Wright. "I've been Chairman of ASTOUND's Advisory Board the past three years and ASTOUND is unique in its creative-driven capabilities as a problem solver and solutions provider delivering world-class experiences. In my new expanded role, I'm looking forward to leveraging my experience and providing leadership throughout a very talented and committed organization."

Wright served as Executive-Vice President and General Manager of UFC Canada, Australia and New Zealand, effectively pioneering the sport of mixed martial arts and the UFC brand across all three countries. Prior to the UFC, Wright was a Managing Director of Level5 Strategy. He served four years as the Commissioner of the CFL from 2002-2006. Wright also held positions as President and CEO of Salomon North America, as well as President of adidas Canada, and Spalding Canada.

ABOUT ASTOUND Group

ASTOUND Group is a global brand experience agency that specializes in the design and execution of memorable experiences for companies to share with their customers. ASTOUND's core services include digital experiences, architectural fabrication, brand strategy and development, retail design and manufacturing, experiential events and environments, as well as trade show exhibit design and fabrication. Its offices span North America with locations in Toronto, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Milwaukee, and Portland. The combined fabrication facilities currently exceed 600,000 square feet with locations on the East and West coasts.

