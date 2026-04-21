Former UK SAS Sargeant Joins Delta Three Oscar to Drive Awareness of Next-Generation Military Protection

BLACKSBURG, Va., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Three Oscar, the military and ballistic protection division of D3O, today announces former UK Special Forces veteran and expedition leader Jay Morton as its first-ever brand ambassador.

Morton will bring his military expertise to Delta Three Oscar and will be endorsing the company's latest impact protection and shock absorbing footwear whilst providing experience backed insights to the team as part of the company's ongoing innovation into protective equipment.

D3O Speed Speed UK Special Forces Veteran Jay Morton Announced as First Brand Ambassador for Leading Military Protection Brand, Delta Three Oscar. UK Special Forces Veteran Jay Morton, Signs as First Ambassador For Delta Three Oscar, The Leading Tactical Protection Brand.

The partnership is a strategic move for the protection brand to increase awareness and the benefits of its impact and shock absorbing personal protection systems amongst end users. Delta Three Oscar engineers the most advanced ballistic helmet liners, impact protection body armour, and shock absorbing midsoles used in helmets, uniforms, chest plates and footwear worn by U.S. military, NATO forces and law enforcement departments worldwide. The body armour is lightweight, flexible and designed to reduce fatigue by ensuring a comfortable fit with unrivalled impact protection, tough enough to be used in the harshest environments.

Morton served 14 years in the British Armed Forces, including four years in the Parachute Regiment and ten years with the Special Air Service, touring the Afghanistan and Iraq on multiple occasions. His frontline experience and expertise in high-risk environments give him huge credibility to endorse Delta Three Oscar's next-generation protection designed for elite performance, enhanced comfort, and impact reduction.

Now as an elite expedition leader, Morton has highlighted the importance of trust, comfort, and reliability in protective gear.

"Trust in your protective equipment is absolutely essential," he said. "When you're operating in high-risk environments, comfort and reliability are paramount and you can't afford distractions. Delta Three Oscar's body and limb protectors deliver exceptional impact and ballistic performance while remaining incredibly comfortable. It's 'fit and forget' protection that allows operators to focus entirely on the mission."

Delta Three Oscar engineers advanced protection technologies including:

Ballistic body armour protection materials to mitigate back face deformation

HALO ® helmet suspension systems available in 3, 7 and 9 pad configurations

helmet suspension systems available in 3, 7 and 9 pad configurations Impact protection flexible moulded armour for knees and elbows including tough outer shells

Underfoot shock-absorbing protection used in midsoles

These products and materials are engineered to reduce fatigue, improve comfort, and enhance operational effectiveness in demanding environments.

"Jay brings a huge amount of credibility and real operational insight into what frontline personnel require from their protective equipment," said Mostyn Thomas, Chief Marketing Officer at Delta Three Oscar. "His experience at the highest level of military performance makes him an ideal partner as we continue advancing protection technology and supporting those who serve, giving them a subconscious advantage by knowing they have the best protection available"

As Delta Three Oscar's first ambassador, Morton will feature in the company's latest brand campaign highlighting the benefits of Delta Three Oscar's unique military protection innovation and performance.

Media Contact:

Serena Thynne

09178533121

[email protected]

SOURCE D3O