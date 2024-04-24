Former Ulta Beauty, Capital One Executive Named Follett Higher Education's New Chief Information Officer

Established Industry Leader Mani Suri Tasked with Transforming Follett's Technological Capabilities

WESTCHESTER, Ill., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Respected technology and infrastructure expert Mani Suri has been named the new Chief Information Officer for Follett Higher Education Group, North America's largest campus retailer. Suri assumed the role on April 22, and will serve as the senior leader responsible for the coordination of information technology functions that support Follett Higher Education and the 1,000+ campus stores it operates.

With more than 25 years of high-profile experience in the IT industry, Mani will help Follett leverage the most cutting-edge technologies to foster academic enrichment and enhance the collegiate retail experience for students, faculty, and communities across Follett's college and university campuses.

Prior to joining Follett, Suri served as Chief Information Officer at Ulta Beauty, where he played an integral role in modernizing in-store and digital experiences for customers. Previously, Suri was Chief Information Officer for 7 Eleven and modernized the company's global retail platform. Suri also held leadership positions at global commercial real estate firm CBRE, multinational information conglomerate Thompson Reuters, and spent 17 years as a software engineer at Capital One where he played a pivotal role in the development of Capital One's Innovation Lab. Drawing on this extensive experience working for some of the nation's most recognizable companies, Suri will help Follett advance its core strategic pillar of enterprise modernization.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mani Suri as Follett's Chief Information Officer. In a world of rapidly-changing technology, Mani has a demonstrated track record of solving complex challenges, leading strong teams, and generating value for customers," said Emmanuel Kolady, CEO of Follett Higher Education. "As CIO, Mani will implement technological solutions throughout the organization, elevating the customer experience for the 6+ million students Follett serves."

Mani earned his Bachelor of Engineering from Nagpur University, India. In his spare time, Mani enjoys cooking and spending time with his wife and three children.

Follett Higher Education is a leading educational service provider and omnichannel retailer providing students, faculty and staff, parents, and fans the course materials, learning tools and retail services needed to successfully support the academic, athletic, and collegiate journey. Follett Higher Education supports over 6 million students through its 1,000+ physical and online collegiate retail stores across North America.

