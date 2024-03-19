Former UN Peacekeeper Shares How Business Leaders Can Harness Humility to Unlock Leadership's Winning Edge In A Complex World

SEATTLE, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amplify Publishing released their latest title: Radical Humility: Be a Badass Leader and a Good Human by UN peacekeeping commander and leadership expert Urs Koenig. The book presents a new way of thinking about leadership and power that centers humility, rather than heroics. It is available now via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more.

When Koenig signed up to be a NATO peacekeeping commander and United Nations peacekeeper in his fifties, he thought he knew a thing or two about leadership. Instead, he discovered a leadership trait that, though consistently overlooked and underrated, was actually the path to success in the face of today's problems: Radical Humility.

Deeply researched, Koenig's framework replaces the top down leadership of the past with a human-centered approach that views humility as the key to achieving goals in an increasingly complex world.

"The old ways of leading do not reflect new realities and are failing to inspire new generations," says Koenig. "Practicing Radical Humility helps you build deep engagement while at the same time delivering stellar bottom-line business results."

Radical Humility has received praise from experts in the field of leadership, including:

" Radical Humility is a game-changing book that redefines leadership in the modern world." —Dr. Marshall Goldsmith , Thinkers50 #1 Executive Coach and New York Times bestselling author of The Earned Life , Triggers , and What Got You Here Won't Get You There

has created the ultimate playbook for turning one of our most misunderstood character traits into a leadership superpower." —Daniel H. Pink, #1 bestselling author of and "This remarkable book has it all. It is by far my favorite book on leadership this year." —Amy C. Edmondson, Novartis Professor of Leadership and Management, Harvard Business School , and author of Right Kind of Wrong

, and author of "A book you will want to read twice then slip under your boss's door." —Hubert Joly, former CEO, Best Buy; senior lecturer, Harvard Business School ; and author of The Heart of Business

; and author of "Prudent...earnest...a convincing case that humility is consistent with both strength and ambition." —Kirkus Reviews

Radical Humility is packed with no-nonsense tools and practical takeaways, making it the ultimate blueprint for a new type of leader. Learn more at www.UrsKoenig.com.

