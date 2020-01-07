Former United States Senator Barbara Boxer Named Co-Chair At Mercury

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury, a leading global, bipartisan public strategy firm, announced that former United States Senator from California, Barbara Boxer, has joined the firm in the role of Co-Chair. Boxer's history-making, 34-year tenure in Congress spans both the House and the Senate, and prior to that she served as a Marin County Supervisor. She is known as a trailblazer for women, a progressive crusader, and a consensus builder across party lines. Boxer's addition to Mercury builds on the firm's bipartisan credentials not only in California, but also nationwide.

"Senator Boxer is a force who has earned respect from both sides of the aisle nationally among her colleagues in the House and Senate and also around the world as a dedicated public servant and model for female leadership in the political sphere," said Mercury Chief Executive Officer Kieran Mahoney. "Her depth of experience is unparalleled, and we are pleased that the Senator has chosen to join our team."

Boxer is the first woman Co-Chair at Mercury, and joins many other former policymakers, including fellow Californian and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. In this role, Boxer will collaborate with Mercury staff across the firm's 22 offices, offering strategic advice and counsel on the issues and the legislative processes she knows so well.

"When I left the Senate, I said I was going to continue to work on the issues that I have always championed," said Boxer. "These include creating jobs, protecting our environment, fighting for clean energy and high-tech solutions to pressing challenges, providing access to health care for every American, improving our transportation and infrastructure, honoring our children, their families and our service members. As an advisor to Mercury, I will continue my work as an advocate."

Boxer served four terms as a Senator (1993-2017) and five terms as a member of the House of Representatives (1983-1993). Throughout her tenure, she fought relentlessly to advance policies to protect the environment, mitigate the effects of climate change, fight for women's equality, and advance the nation's infrastructure system. Boxer is a proven powerful advocate for families, children, consumers, and the environment.



While in Congress, Boxer held numerous leadership positions. She was chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee from 2007 to 2015, and vice chair of the Select Committee on Ethics.

"Throughout her career, Senator Boxer crafted policies to help improve our democracy, built on a strong foundation of bipartisan support. Her straightforward approach to the legislative process was decisively effective, and her experience navigating complex issues and garnering widespread support will serve Mercury's clients tremendously," said Mercury Partner and former Speaker of the California State Assembly Fabian Núñez.

Boxer got her start in politics in the late 1960's while protesting the ongoing conflict in Vietnam. She worked as a journalist before serving as an aide to U.S. Representative John Burton. Boxer went on to become the first female president of the Marin County Board of Supervisors and later succeeded Burton to represent California's 6th Congressional district—a role she held from 1983-1993. Boxer's political savvy would serve her well as she began a career in federal politics when few women sought political office.

Boxer's Congressional tenure is also known for many historical firsts as a woman in American politics. Boxer and Senator Dianne Feinstein made history in 1992 when they became the first two women to ever represent a state in the United States Senate. Boxer set a record in 1994 for the most votes ever in a U.S. Senate election and statewide election.

When Boxer left elected office, ranking eleventh in seniority in the United States Senate, she indicated she was "never going to retire." Boxer will join the Mercury team effective January 1, 2020.

About Mercury

Mercury is a high-stakes, bipartisan public strategy firm. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services that includes federal government relations, international affairs, digital influence, public opinion research, media strategy and a bipartisan grassroots mobilization network in all 50 states. Our firm is not just led by top talent — we distinguish ourselves by having senior talent deeply engaged in each project from start to finish, a promise we keep to clients. The firm has an established global presence, with U.S. offices in Washington, DC, New York, California, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Tennessee, as well as international offices in London and Mexico City. Mercury is a part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group.



About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

SOURCE Mercury Public Affairs

Related Links

http://www.mercuryllc.com

