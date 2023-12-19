Former Uponor Chair nominated for election to the GF Board of Directors

At the upcoming Annual Shareholder's Meeting on 17 April 2024, the GF Board of Directors is to propose Annika Paasikivi for election as new board member.

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland , Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Annika Paasikivi (1975), Finnish citizen, has many years of experience as an executive and board member in various industrial companies in the Nordics including the industrial owner Oras Invest, Helsinki (Finland). Her expertise especially in the building technology sector makes her the ideal candidate to support the smooth business integration of Uponor and the future value creation at GF.   

Annika Paasikivi has a Bachelor's degree from the European Business School London and a Master's degree in Global Politics from the University of Southampton (UK). 

Yves Serra, Chairman of the GF Board of Directors, says: "We are pleased to propose to our shareholders the election of Annika Paasikivi, who, besides her in-depth knowledge of Uponor and the building technology sector, would bring a wealth of experience as director and chairperson of publicly listed and private companies."

For further information please contact

Beat Römer, Head Corporate Communications
+41 (0) 79 290 04 00, [email protected]
Nadine Gruber, Head Investor Relations
+41 (0) 79 698 14 87, [email protected]

Corporate Profile

As of 13 November 2023, GF has four divisions: GF Piping Systems, GF Uponor, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solutions. GF offers products and solutions that enable the safe transport of liquids and gases, as well as lightweight casting components and high-precision manufacturing technologies. As a sustainability and innovation leader, GF strives to achieve profitable growth while offering superior value to its customers for more than 200 years. Founded in 1802, the Corporation is headquartered in Switzerland and as of the end of 2022, it was present in 34 countries with 138 companies, 60 of which are production companies with 83 facilities. GF's 15'207 employees worldwide generated sales of CHF 3'998 million in 2022.

