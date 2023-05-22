FORMER U.S. AIR FORCE AND SPACE FORCE CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER JOINS SOSI AS A STRATEGIC ADVISOR

SOS International LLC (SOSi)

22 May, 2023, 08:30 ET

RESTON, Va., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOSi announced today that Preston Dunlap, the first Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Architect Officer of the U.S. Space Force and Air Force, has joined the company as a strategic advisor.

Mr. Dunlap serves as an independent director on corporate boards and advises Fortune 100, growth, private equity, and venture capital firms. He is a well-known expert in artificial intelligence, space, autonomy, transportation, hypersonic technology, infrastructure, and distributed mobile communications. Prior to his role in the U.S. Space Force and Air Force, he was the Executive for National Security programs at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory; led initiatives for the Vice President of the United States on the future of commercial and national security space; led strategy, analysis, and diligence for three Secretaries of Defense to allocate and deploy $750B+ annually across multiple industry sectors; started $250B+ of new programs, including the newly unveiled B-21 bomber, space, hypersonic, intelligence, electronic warfare, and communications capabilities; and helped start several commercial software and infrastructure companies.

"Preston's passion for applying transformative technology to real world national security missions is energizing. We are thrilled to have him as a strategic advisor," said Kyle Fox, SOSi CTO. "His insights and experience in artificial intelligence, data mesh, and data security will be invaluable as we continue to expand our technology capabilities and deliver innovative new solutions to address our customers' needs."

In 2022, SOSi hired Fox, the U.S. Air Force's first Chief Software Engineer, as the company's first CTO to consolidate, guide, and oversee a range of software development, network engineering, and technology modernization programs. While in the government, he was responsible for more than 1,000 software engineers and spearheaded the development of the first cloud native nuclear weapon system program.

"I'm excited to advise SOSi and partner with its CEO Julian Setian and CTO Kyle Fox and their driven team," said Dunlap. "Having developed creative ways to scale operations and deliver outsized value through technology at the world's largest employer, the Department of Defense, I look forward to contributing to SOSi's mission to do the same across its government and commercial business portfolio."

ABOUT SOSi 
SOSi is a leading, privately owned technology and mission support services integrator. Founded in 1989, we manage many of our nation's most critical programs around the globe, providing engineering, intelligence, and logistics solutions to both government and commercial customers. Visit sosi.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook for news and updates. 

SOURCE SOS International LLC (SOSi)

