Former U.S. Ambassador and Architect of America's Africa Commercial Diplomacy Strategy Named Chief Executive Officer of SAGINT International

Former Ambassador and senior State Department leader brings three decades of U.S. foreign policy leadership—including coordination of the Rwanda–DRC peace process and creation of America's first continent-wide commercial diplomacy strategy for Africa—to lead SAGINT's global expansion of tokenized traceability infrastructure across critical minerals and energy value chains.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAGINT Inc. today announced the appointment of Ambassador (Ret.) Troy Fitrell as Chief Executive Officer of SAGINT International, the company's global operations division. Fitrell, who served as the senior-most U.S. official overseeing American policy across Sub-Saharan Africa, is a career U.S. Senior Foreign Service Officer and former U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea. He will lead SAGINT's international expansion of its digital asset infrastructure for economic value chains—spanning critical minerals and energy markets worldwide.

SAGINT builds digital asset infrastructure for economic value chains. The company's platform provides tokenized traceability across critical minerals and energy—converting compliance mandates into verifiable, tradeable digital assets that give governments, institutional partners, and global markets real-time visibility into asset origin, custody, and regulatory standing. Built on established law and protected by patent portfolio, SAGINT's technology uses zero-knowledge proof cryptography to prove compliance without exposing proprietary data—turning traceability from a compliance cost into a strategic advantage.

"Troy Fitrell is one of the most consequential American diplomats of the last decade," said Jacob Clayton, Founder and CEO of SAGINT Inc. "He didn't just represent the United States abroad—he rewrote how America competes commercially across an entire continent. The strategy he built at the State Department is now the playbook. Having him lead SAGINT International means we're not just building technology—we're building the relationships, the trust, and the policy architecture that make this technology matter at sovereign scale."

A Diplomatic Career Defined by Results

Fitrell's 30-year career at the U.S. Department of State is marked by a pattern of strategic innovation in environments where diplomacy and commerce converge—precisely the space SAGINT occupies.

Selected by the Trump Administration to lead the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs at the start of the President's second term, Fitrell served as the principal advisor to the Secretary of State overseeing U.S. policy across 49 sub-Saharan African nations—the senior-most official directing American diplomatic and commercial interests across the continent. In that capacity, he designed and implemented the first continent-wide Commercial Diplomacy Strategy in the Bureau's history—a framework that systematically prioritized U.S. private sector access to African markets and ensured American companies competed on a level playing field against state-backed rivals from China and Russia. The strategy was a direct expression of the Administration's "America First" economic agenda applied to the global competition for critical minerals and market access and was launched with a landmark West Africa commercial diplomacy trip in May 2025 and presented to the international business community at the 17th Corporate Council on Africa U.S.-Africa Business Summit in June 2025.

Simultaneously, Fitrell coordinated the high-level U.S.-mediated peace negotiations between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo—one of the most significant diplomatic undertakings on the African continent in recent years. The negotiations, which Fitrell drove with a sense of urgency that drew international attention, sought to resolve the destabilizing conflict in eastern DRC involving the M23 rebel group and create the conditions for economic engagement in one of the world's most mineral-rich regions. Fitrell publicly emphasized the stakes, stating during an official briefing: "There's no time for delay. If we're going to make this happen, we need to act now." The peace process positioned the United States as the lead mediator and laid critical groundwork for the kind of transparent, compliant mineral sourcing frameworks that SAGINT's technology is built to enable.

Fitrell served as U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea from 2022 to 2025, leading a multi-agency U.S. Mission with 65 direct-hire staff, seven federal agencies, and a $20 million budget during one of the most turbulent periods in the country's modern history. Guinea—home to some of the world's largest bauxite and iron ore reserves—underwent a military-led political transition during Fitrell's tenure. He managed the U.S. response through a major prison outbreak, a destabilizing fuel explosion, and the complex diplomacy of engaging a transitional military government, all while expanding commercial opportunities for U.S. companies and strengthening public health collaboration. The Republic of Guinea awarded him the rank of Commander of the Order of Merit—one of the nation's highest sovereign honors—in recognition of his service.

Fitrell is the recipient of the U.S. Presidential Rank Award for Service—one of the highest honors bestowed on career federal employees—as well as the Charles Cobb Award for Excellence in Commercial Promotion, the Secretary of State's Award for Excellence in Labor Diplomacy, five Senior Foreign Service Performance Awards, nine Superior Honor Awards, and six Meritorious Honor Awards. He holds a Master of Science in National Security Strategy from the National War College, a Diploma in International Relations from Stockholm University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Government from the University of Maryland. He speaks French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Swedish.

"The challenge of our time is ensuring that the critical minerals, energy, and water resources powering the global economy are sourced transparently, traded fairly, and tracked from origin to end use," said Ambassador Fitrell. "I spent my career building the diplomatic relationships and policy frameworks that enable American companies to compete globally. SAGINT's technology is the missing piece—it gives governments, industry, and investors the verified, real-time traceability they need to trust the value chain. I'm honored to lead that mission on the global stage."

About the Role

As CEO of SAGINT International, Fitrell will be responsible for the company's global government relations, international business development, sovereign and institutional partnerships, and market entry strategy across all non-U.S. markets. He will lead engagement with foreign governments, multilateral organizations, and international regulatory bodies to advance the adoption of SAGINT's tokenized traceability infrastructure across critical minerals and energy value chains.

About SAGINT

SAGINT builds digital asset infrastructure for economic value chains. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with operations in Washington, D.C. and an expanding global presence, SAGINT develops compliant tokenization, traceability, and sub-second settlement infrastructure across critical minerals and energy value chains. The platform uses zero-knowledge proof cryptography and Controllable Electronic Records (CERs) under UCC Article 12 to prove compliance without exposing proprietary data—turning regulatory mandates into tradeable, enforceable digital assets. For more information, visit www.sagint.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

SOURCE SAGINT