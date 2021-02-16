Former U.S. Ambassador Gregg Doud Joins Aimpoint Research

Aimpoint Research specializes in providing superior intelligence to the agri-food value chain and Doud brings an unparalleled global perspective and economic expertise to the team. He will work closely with members of the Executive Intelligence Network (EIN) and play a major role as the organization tackles its thought leadership priorities , including Farmer of the Future, Next Gen Consumer, Mobility of the Future, and more.

"We are thrilled to bring Gregg onto our team," said Brett Sciotto, Aimpoint Research CEO. "His economics background, experience in trade and commodity markets and his global perspective will be an extraordinary addition as we serve our clients in the agri-food industry. Gregg will also bring tremendous insights to our thought leadership platforms and Executive Intelligence Network."

Doud cited the company's approach to intelligence and core values for his decision.

"Aimpoint Research is built on the foundational principals of military intelligence and the core belief that food power is essential to national security," said Doud. "I was drawn to those values, as well as to their distinctive approach to intelligence. They are doing fantastic things in the agri-food industry as they work to build resiliency and competitive advantage for their clients. I'm honored to join them in their mission."

Prior to his role with the U.S. Trade Representative Doud served as President of the Commodity Markets Council, the leading trade association for commodity futures exchanges and their industry counterparts, where he worked to lead the industry in addressing global market and risk management issues.

As a senior staff member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, Doud helped craft the 2012 Senate Farm Bill working on international trade, food aid, livestock, and oversight of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Doud served as Chief Economist for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association for eight years and is a former market analyst for the U.S. Wheat Associates.

Raised on a dry-land wheat, grain sorghum, soybean, swine, and cow-calf operation near Mankato in North-Central Kansas, Doud continues to be involved in his family's 100-year-old farm and is a partner in a commercial cow-calf operation. He received a B.S. in Agriculture with an emphasis in animal science, as well as a M.S. in Agricultural Economics from Kansas State University. He currently resides with his family on their horse farm in Lothian, Maryland.

Executive Intelligence Network

EIN members have access to a suite of Aimpoint Research services, including its team of experienced analysts and researchers who continually monitor the disruptions, trends, and innovations occurring across the industry. These services include monthly WatchDesk reports, live Battlefield Intelligence briefings, the Annual Agri-Food Intelligence Assessment and more.

In addition to unprecedented situational awareness and predictive insights, EIN members have opportunities to connect with other members, which include some of the most innovative and forward-thinking agri-food leaders in the country. To learn more, contact Sarah Tveidt at [email protected].

About Aimpoint Research®

Aimpoint Research is a global, strategic intelligence firm serving the agri-food value chain. We offer organizations a competitive advantage by blending best practices from military intelligence disciplines with innovative research methodologies and superior analysis. Visit www.aimpointresearch.com to learn more about our capabilities.

Aimpoint Research is proud to be a certified Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

SOURCE Aimpoint Research

Related Links

http://aimpointresearch.com

