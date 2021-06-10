Former US Assistant Health Secretary Dr. Joxel Garcia Joins FluroTest as Chief Medical Officer and Executive Team Member

New CMO Preps Aggressive SARS-CoV-2 Global Testing and Education Agenda as Company Confirms Variant Detection Capabilities in High-Volume Testing System

CALGARY, AB, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - FluroTech LTD. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF) and wholly owned subsidiary FluroTest Diagnostic Systems ("FluroTest" or The Company), a diagnostics technology leader in high output rapid antigen testing for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens, are pleased to announce the appointment of former U.S. Public Health Service and Four-Star Admiral Joxel Garcia, M.D. to Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Garcia will be responsible for expanding FluroTest's domestic and international reach while driving the advancement of the Company's diagnostic testing solutions. Previously, Dr. Garcia had been functioning in an advisory capacity to the Company as announced April 6, 2021.

FluroTest also now confirms that its testing system will detect primary variants of concern from live viral samples circulating today. The variants detected include B.1.1.7 commonly referred to as the 'U.K.' or 'Alpha' variant, B.1.351 commonly referred to as the 'South African' or 'Beta' variant and P.1 and P.2 or 'Brazilian' or 'Gamma' variants. Under Dr. Garcia's guidance, FluroTest is closely following International Health Regulations (IHR), the only international and legally-binding treaty empowering the World Health Organization (WHO) to act as the main global surveillance system to control the spread of COVID-19 and other pathogens across 196 countries.

"Testing will remain absolutely essential to reopening society and reinvigorating social and economic activity without fear of risk," said Dr. Joxel Garcia, FluroTest Chief Medical Officer. "Globally, the pandemic is actually advancing as more hostile virus variants are taking root where vaccination efforts are slow or inconsistent. Having personally helped construct the IHR during my service with the WHO, we know that strengthening virologic global surveillance at local and national levels, as well as international ports of entry like airports and ground crossings, remains a big part of a comprehensive strategy to control COVID-19. I'm actively speaking with global health leads across government and industry about these issues, as the opportunity to utilize FluroTest to support IHR, open commerce and trade between nations and create greater health equity are real and are available now."

An internationally respected healthcare leader in public health administration, equity and education, Dr. Garcia will increase his support and visibility in FluroTest business operations, reporting directly to CEO Bill Phelan. As the 14th Assistant Secretary for Health, Dr. Garcia operated as the lead advisor on national global public health and science matters for the Secretary of Health. He has also served as United States Representative to the World Health Organization Executive Board, and Deputy Director of the Pan American Health Organization, Regional Office for the Western Hemisphere for the World Health Organization during the 2003 SARS epidemic.

"Joxel's desire to assume the role of Chief Medical Officer is significant, as we can further leverage his time, expertise and relationship-building efforts to expand our presence in testing markets around the world," said Bill Phelan, CEO of FluroTest. "The fragility of our social and economic infrastructure continues to fuel our determination to help reopen society safely through mass testing. FluroTest is more than a testing solution, as it helps bring health equity to all people, providing fast, reliable, efficient and cost-effective testing of COVID-19 and other emerging viruses."

FluroTest's high-volume antigen system is designed to facilitate very fast and accurate point of access testing of individuals by leveraging the disciplines of robotics automation, biochemistry, fluorescence detection and cloud computing. High-risk pandemic environments supported will include athletic stadiums and performance venues, airline and cruise ship terminals, corporate campuses, manufacturing facilities, schools and colleges, hospitals and large healthcare facilities, transportation and distribution hubs and other large businesses. FluroTest is presently engaged in clinical trials and plans submissions for Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and from Health Canada for an Interim Order Authorization.

About FluroTech (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF)

The goal of FluroTech's research and technology is to develop detection methods which are high speed, sensitive, specific and easy-to-use. By combining FluroTech's proprietary spectroscopy-based technology with laboratory robotics automation and cloud computing, FluroTech, through the application of its technology and investment in FluroTest Diagnostics Systems Ltd. ("FluroTest"), the interests in which have been disclosed in previous press releases, has created a unique solution addressing the current and future pandemics. Using technology that was first developed at the University of Calgary, the FluroTest SARS-CoV-2 test is designed to identify patients with active virus infection; this is not necessarily the case for most of the currently approved tests that are meant to identify patients with SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid.

About FluroTest Diagnostic Systems Ltd.

FluroTest, a diagnostics technology leader in surge-scale rapid antigen testing for the detection of SARS-CoV2 and other pathogens, is developing a pandemic defense and economic recovery system purpose-built for businesses and special-needs populations requiring fast and highly accurate testing for significant numbers of people. Unlike individual or low-throughput tests, FluroTest's system is designed to be well-suited for high-traffic, high-risk pandemic environments including schools and colleges, hospitals and large healthcare facilities, athletic stadiums and performance venues, airline and cruise ship terminals, corporate campuses, shopping centers, manufacturing facilities, transportation and distribution hubs and other large business and retail locations. Created to support executive business continuity efforts and public well-being, the system combines and leverages the disciplines of robotics automation, biochemistry, fluorescence detection and cloud computing -- processing thousands of tests per hour while delivering accurate, digitally verifiable results to a test taker's mobile device within 5 minutes. To learn more, visit FluroTest.com.

