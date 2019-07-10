Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara to Headline 2019 ComplySci Summit

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci, a leading U.S. provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) for financial and professional services companies, will host Preet Bharara as a keynote guest speaker for the 2019 ComplySci Summit on Sept. 9, 2019. Bharara will draw on his experience as the former U.S. Attorney, Distinguished Scholar in Residence and Adjunct Professor of Law at NYU School of Law, host of CAFE's Stay Tuned with Preet, and author of Doing Justice to address issues of ethics, compliance, corporate responsibility and leadership. The 2019 ComplySci Summit will attract top worldwide compliance and risk management professionals to New York City and provide a forum to discuss key topics and forces shaping their industries.

"We are planning a world-class gathering for compliance professionals to come together to learn from industry leaders, hear about new technologies and explore best practices," said Jean-Marc Levy, CEO, ComplySci. "Data-driven insights are more important than ever in compliance and we will be exploring ways for leaders to streamline their oversight processes and focus on creating strategic value for their organizations."

Bharara served as prosecutor in cases that included figures and organizations such as Bernie Madoff, Wall Street firms, Speaker of the New York State Assembly Sheldon Silver, and Times Square Bomber Faizal Shahzad. With his experience as a prosecutor in several of the most high-profile cases of the last decade as a backdrop, Bharara will provide attendees with an actionable guide to growing and succeeding as an organization while still engaging in ethical business practices and maintaining responsible corporate leadership.

"History has shown that one cannot legislate a culture of integrity," said Bharara. "And yet, one of the paramount responsibilities and challenges of corporate leadership is to ensure such a culture."

About ComplySci

