Former U.S. Attorneys Warn of Unprecedented Threat to America's Justice System at Speak Up for Justice Forum on December 15

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A rare bipartisan group of former U.S. Attorneys will convene on December 15 to warn about what they call an unprecedented threat to the independence of America's justice system.

The virtual Speak Up for Justice forum will feature some of the nation's leading former U.S. attorneys, including Governor Chris Christie, Preet Bharara, Stephen McAllister, and Elizabeth G. Oyer — DOJ veterans who made decisions that shaped national policy and safeguarded federal prosecutions. Together, they'll outline why they believe recent political attacks on judges and demands for "loyal" prosecutors represent the most serious challenge to the rule of law in decades.

The forum responds to recent remarks by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who described a "war" with judges, urged hiring prosecutors who are "with us," and called for lawyers who will "fight these activist judges."

"These remarks reflect a dangerous shift in rhetoric, signaling a growing disregard for the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law, and highlighting the urgent need for legal professionals to stand up for the integrity of our justice system," said Paul Kiesel, founder of Speak Up for Justice. "The independence of our judiciary is not a political convenience; it is the bedrock of our democracy. When we allow partisan attacks to compromise our courts, we set a dangerous precedent that puts all Americans at risk."

Forum Speakers Include:

Chris Christie — Former New Jersey Governor and Former U.S. Attorney for New Jersey

— Former New Jersey Governor and Former U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Preet Bharara — Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York

— Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Elizabeth G. Oyer — Former U.S. Pardon Attorney

— Former U.S. Pardon Attorney Stephen McAllister — Former U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas

— Former U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas Moderator: Paul R. Kiesel — Partner at Kiesel Law and Founder of Speak Up for Justice

The Former U.S. Attorneys Will Examine:

Pressure on career prosecutors and the warnings from those resigning.

The push to install political loyalists, including an unprecedented expectation of "loyalty-first" prosecutors.

Breaks from decades of pardon and clemency norms.

What selective prosecution looks like in 2025.

How everyday Americans lose protection when justice becomes political.

The escalating campaign to intimidate judges and the growing risks to their safety.

Legal professionals, media, and concerned citizens are encouraged to register and attend at www.SpeakUpForJustice.law. The forum starts at 12pm noon Eastern, 9am Pacific on Monday, December 15.

About Speak Up for Justice

Founded by attorney Paul Kiesel, Speak Up for Justice is a nonpartisan movement of legal professionals, judges, and advocates dedicated to defending the independence of the judiciary, promoting accountability, and protecting democracy from political interference in the courts. The Speak Up for Justice Executive Committee includes the following distinguished members: Judge Beth Bloom, Judge Esther Salas, Judge Karoline Mehalchick, Judge Leo Gordon, Karl J. Sandstrom, and Paul Kiesel.

Media Contacts:



Kathy Fowler

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 410-963-2345

Marc Silverstein

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 202-716-9123

SOURCE Kiesel Law