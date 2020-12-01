Former U.S. Congressman Harold Ford Jr. Joins PNC Corporate and Institutional Banking

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., today announced that Harold Ford, Jr., has assumed the role of vice chairman, Corporate and Institutional Banking (C&IB), reporting to Michael Lyons, head of C&IB.

In this position, Ford will be responsible for new business development and cultivating senior client relationships across all segments within the C&IB line of business. He also will help lead critical strategic initiatives focused on further growing PNC's C&IB businesses nationally.

"We are fortunate to have Harold on our team, who joins us with a tremendous background and diversified experiences," said Lyons. "There is no doubt that our business and our clients will benefit from Harold's advice, counsel and expertise, and we are looking forward to what he will bring to PNC as we continue to build a coast-to-coast franchise."

Ford brings to PNC more than 25 years of political and financial industry experience in both the public and private sector. He served in Congress from 1997 through 2007, representing Tennessee's 9th congressional district. During his time in Washington, he also was a member of the House Financial Services, Budget and Education Committees as well as the Blue Dog coalition and Congressional Black Caucus. He continues to be an active member of Issue One – an organization of former senators, governors, and members of Congress committed to reform U.S. political and campaign systems.

Following his service in Congress, Ford taught public policy at Vanderbilt and the University of Michigan, and he worked in the private sector. Importantly, he spent a total of 11 years in key leadership roles at both Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley. He also has worked as a political commentator for both MSNBC and Fox News Channel, and he continues to provide political commentary for several networks.

Ford currently serves on the board of directors of Live Oak Acquisition Corporation as well as the Lincoln Center, The POSSE Foundation and the River Fund New York. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in American History from the University of Pennsylvania and earned a degree from the University of Michigan Law School. Ford will be based in New York City.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA:

Marcey Zwiebel

(412) 762-4550

[email protected]

INVESTORS:

Bryan K. Gill

(412) 768-4143

[email protected]

SOURCE The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.