Former US Congressman Joe Kennedy III Advocates for a Greener Future as he Joins 6K's Board of Directors

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K, a rising star in the production of sustainable advanced materials, today announced that former Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy III has joined its Board of Directors. As a representative in the United States Congress Kennedy has been a long-time supporter of climate action, clean energy development, and local manufacturing. 6K's technology promises to revolutionize how advanced materials are produced, offering a tangible representation of the clean energy technology Kennedy pushed for during his tenure as a US Congressman, and can now drive forward as a member of 6K's Board.

Kennedy states, "Today there are virtually zero battery materials being produced in the United States, costing the country good jobs and tremendous economic opportunity. 6K has huge potential to change this dynamic, enabling us to bring cost-effective and environmentally-friendly battery material production to US soil. The company is powerfully aligned with our new administration's commitment to U.S. job creation and clean technology and will further solidify Massachusetts' leadership on the cutting edge of advanced manufacturing."

Globally, countries continue to pass legislation that will require their nations to shift to more environmentally friendly technologies like electric vehicles. However, what is often overlooked is that the materials used to power these vehicles are only as clean as the production processes used throughout the supply chain. Regrettably, the legacy technologies used to produce advanced battery materials for EVs are extremely unsustainable. These environmentally unfriendly processes fly in the face of climate change and have a dramatic negative impact on the environment.

Currently tackling materials for energy storage and additive manufacturing, the UniMelt® platform offers multifaceted sustainability benefits. As an example, if a legacy battery cathode production plant was replaced with a UniMelt system, by 2030 alone 100% of wastewater would have been eliminated (equating to 210 billion liters), plus 37 billion pounds of CO 2 greenhouse gases and 67 billion kWh of energy (savings of 70%) and 177 billion liters of water (reduced by 90%).

"We are delighted to have the Congressman join our Board of Directors. Joe's stance on clean energy and the development of green manufacturing technologies is well documented and intersects perfectly with 6K's mission to deliver high-performance advanced materials that are radically greener than legacy production technologies," explains 6K CEO Dr. Aaron Bent. "Having Joe on our team helps hone our sustainability strategy while propelling 6K to the forefront of the conversation with government initiatives in organizations like the Department of Defense and Department of Energy."

6K is accelerating the industrial transformation of advanced material production with sustainable manufacturing through its UniMelt system, the world's first industrial microwave plasma platform. "6K's system takes the two-to three-day production cycle of legacy technologies, which consume huge amounts of energy, and replaces it with a clean, two-second process that uses a fraction of the energy," says Kennedy. "When we talk about clean energy and production responsibility, advanced materials and next-generation systems have to be a part of that conversation. 6K's UniMelt system is a next-generation system that this sector desperately needs."

As well as delivering a cleaner process, the unique UniMelt technology also allows material performance to be fine-tuned. For the electronic vehicle sector, this means batteries could be designed with longer range and shorter charge times, potentially accelerating wider adoption.

About 6K

6K represents 6000 degrees, setting 6K technology apart from all others. It is the temperature of operation of UniMelt® (5778K to be exact), the world's only microwave production scale plasma, and is also the temperature of the surface of the sun.

6K uses proprietary advanced plasma processing and industrial systems to create materials that are enabling the next-generation of commercial and consumer products. The company's continuous UniMelt process allows for complete and unprecedented control of the entire materials engineering process, to produce materials at exact specifications.

The 6K Additive division is a ISO9001 facility, reclaims and processes over a million pounds of Ti-64 per year, and has recently built and commissioned a state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot production facility for additive manufacturing powders.

To learn more about 6K, please visit www.6Kinc.com

