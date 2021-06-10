Former U.S. Congressman Tom Graves Joins Nuclear Matters Advocacy Council

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuclear Matters is pleased to welcome a new member to the Nuclear Matters Advocacy Council: former U.S. Congressman Tom Graves (GA-14).

Nuclear energy's future in the U.S. depends on bipartisan advocacy for our nation's largest source of carbon-free power Tweet this Representative Tom Graves (GA-14)

With 18 years of public service for the state of Georgia, Rep. Graves brings a background in government policy and advocacy for nuclear energy legislation to Nuclear Matters. During his tenure in Congress, Graves helped introduce the Energy Exploration and Production to Achieve National Demand (EXPAND) Act, with the goal of positioning nuclear energy as a key component in an all-the-above plan for U.S. energy independence. Following his retirement from Congress in 2020, Graves now serves as the president and CEO of the Ervin Graves Strategy Group.

Rep. Graves joins the Nuclear Matters coalition to help inform the public and policymakers about the importance of nuclear power by supporting solutions that properly value the nation's largest source of carbon-free energy as reliable, affordable and essential to our clean energy future.

"The future of nuclear energy in the United States depends on bipartisan advocacy that showcases the pivotal role nuclear power plays in crafting a carbon-free energy future," says Nuclear Matters President John Kotek. "Nuclear Matters is honored to welcome Representative Graves to the coalition, whose wealth of expertise and insight will be a valuable addition to our advocacy for the country's largest source of carbon-free energy."

"It's encouraging to see the bipartisan consensus emerging in Congress about the essential role nuclear power must play in building a reliable, carbon-free power grid and a strong clean energy economy," says Rep. Graves. "But there's still work to be done, and I'm looking forward to continuing the push for common-sense solutions that support nuclear carbon-free energy and to help ensure we leave our country, our economy and our environment in a better place for future generations."

Rep. Graves joins former EPA Administrator and former Director of the White House Office of Energy and Climate Change Policy Carol Browner, former Nuclear Regulatory Commissioner Jeffrey S. Merrifield, and 14 other professionals and thought leaders on Nuclear Matters' Advocacy Council, along with the coalition's more than 600,000 grassroots advocates. A full list of Nuclear Matters Advocacy Council members can be found here.

About Nuclear Matters

The mission of Nuclear Matters is to inform the public about the clear benefits that nuclear energy provides to our nation, raise awareness of the economic challenges to nuclear energy that threaten those benefits, and to work with stakeholders to explore possible policy solutions that properly value nuclear energy as a reliable, affordable and carbon-free electricity resource that is essential to America's energy future.

