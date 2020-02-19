Former US HHS Secretary Dr. Tom Price to Speak in Phoenix for Launch of AFMC Doctors Choice Health Plans

PHOENIX, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Price, MD, former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary, U.S. Representative from the 6th Congressional District, and orthopaedic surgeon, will speak on February 26th and 27th at an event to launch AFMC Doctors Choice health plans for the Arizona medical community.

AFMC Doctors Choice health plans, beginning open enrollment February 1st will be offered by AHPA (American Health Plans Association) and endorsed by the Arizona Foundation, a preferred-provider organization with over 17,000 medical provider members.

Association Health Plans (AHPs), such as AFMC Doctors Choice, are possible through groundbreaking Federal regulation changes supported by Dr. Price during his tenure as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services for President Donald J. Trump. The new rules allow industry groups to aggregate their purchasing power resulting in lower cost high quality health plan coverage.

AFMC Doctors Choice is available exclusively to Arizona medical professionals, including medical, surgical, dental, chiropractic, physical therapy, medical technicians, and other medical professional practices and their employees. Doctors Choice is targeted to small to mid-sized businesses that would like to offer health benefits to their employees, but think they can't afford it. Our national research shows that only about 50% of the United States' 30 million small businesses offer health benefits – almost 100% wish they could. It is the number one benefit among all employees, everywhere.

"It's a tremendous honor for us to host Secretary Price at our launch event in Phoenix," said Tracy Mitchell, Executive Vice President, Arizona Foundation. "We believe the association health plan regulation that Secretary Price authored in Congress is a game-changer for the medical community, and we're very excited about the availability of AFMC Doctors Choice health plans that the Arizona Foundation fully endorses."

"From the very beginning, we saw the tremendous potential of association health plans like AFMC Doctors Choice ," said Mike Dendy, President and CEO of CarynHealth. "AHPs were envisioned by Dr. Tom Price for the express purpose of bringing high value, lower cost plans to the small and mid-sized employers that need them most, and we are launching here in Arizona, through AHPA."

About Secretary Tom Price

Dr. Thomas E. Price, an orthopaedic surgeon, most recently served as the 23rd Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). He brought to the Department a lifetime of service and a dedication to advancing the quality of health care in America – both as a physician and policymaker. As a U.S. Representative for Georgia's 6th Congressional District from 2005 to 2017, Dr. Price served in various leadership roles in the U.S. House of Representatives, including Chairman of the House Budget Committee, Chairman of the House Republican Policy Committee, and Chairman of the Republican Study Committee.

About the Arizona Foundation

The Arizona Foundation is an independent, not-for-profit Preferred Provider Organization. Originally established in 1969, it has grown into Arizona's largest statewide, independent network by providing highly accessible, quality care. Our network currently includes more than 17,000 professional providers in over 102,000 locations and is contracted with 77 hospitals throughout Arizona including outpatient surgery centers, dialysis clinics/centers, convenience clinics, urgent care centers and numerous other specialty facilities.

About AHPA

American Health Plans Association, Inc., a Georgia not-for-profit entity (AHPA), is a national organization with various state chapters, including Arizona, that aggregates the purchasing power of America's small and mid-sized employers.

SOURCE Arizona Foundation for Medical Care

Related Links

www.azfmc.com

