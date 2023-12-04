Former U.S. Marine Corps Judge Advocate Joins Singleton Schreiber as Chief Operations Officer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singleton Schreiber welcomes retired Marine Corps Judge Advocate, Breven Parsons, to their San Diego office as Chief Operations Officer.

Mr. Parsons served as a judge advocate for over 24 years before retiring as a Colonel, and has experience in private practice in California and Kansas

Breven has extensive experience litigating and supervising litigation teams. Early in his legal career, Breven handled hundreds of cases in civilian and military courts, including family law, contracts, juvenile court, and military criminal cases (courts-martial). He also served as the lead prosecutor and supervisory attorney for the busiest prosecution office in the Marine Corps. After obtaining a Master of Laws (LL.M) with a concentration in International Law in 2008, Breven filled a wide variety of senior leadership roles in the Marine Corps until his retirement. These assignments included leading the largest legal services team in the Marine Corps with offices in California and Arizona, serving as a Commanding Officer for Marine Security Guards at U.S. Embassies in Eastern Europe and Asia, and launching a prosecution support and training program for Marine Corps Prosecutors around the world, which is still in service today.

Originally from Kansas City, Missouri, Breven was admitted to the Kansas Bar in October of 1995 and practiced law in the Kansas City area in general practice from 1995 to 1997. Breven was admitted to practice law in California in March of 2021, and served as an attorney in the Office of Chief Counsel in San Diego, for U.S. Customs and Border Protection from September of 2021 to June of 2023. In July of 2023, Breven launched a successful solo law practice in estate planning, business planning and military and veteran's law. He also volunteers for the San Diego County Bar Association's "Wills for Heroes" program and coaches youth sports.

"Breven's experience, strong work ethic, and knowledge of the law are qualities that make him a truly remarkable lawyer that we are excited to be welcoming as our Chief Operating Officer," said Gerald Singleton, managing partner at Singleton Schreiber. "He has years of service as both a selfless leader and committed litigator, which we believe coincides nicely with our firm's mission."

"I am truly excited to be a part of Singleton Schreiber's team as they fiercely advocate for their clients and strive to ensure justice." said Breven. "The firm's team is impressive, and I am excited to work alongside such remarkable litigators."

About Singleton Schreiber

With over 250 employees and offices in California, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii, Singleton Schreiber has successfully represented more than 15,000 victims of utility fires and recovered billions on their behalf. Gerald Singleton and Kevin Hannon are nationally recognized experts in fire and environmental litigation, and Singleton Schreiber is the "go to" law firm for any individual or municipality involved in fire litigation.

