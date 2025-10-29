Former U.S. News & World Report Writer Joins Top Education PR Firm

Whiteboard Advisors strengthens award-winning communications practice with addition of longtime education reporter Lauren Camera

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whiteboard Advisors , named the 2025 top edtech PR agency by EdTech Digest, today announced that Lauren Camera has joined the firm as Senior Director. A veteran education journalist and policy analyst, Camera brings deep expertise in narrative storytelling, strategic communications, and media relations to support clients in both K-12 and higher education sectors.

For nearly a decade, Camera served as a senior writer at U.S. News & World Report, where she led national coverage of education policy, Congress, the White House, and the Supreme Court. She also contributed to a range of leading outlets, including Education Week, The Hechinger Report, The 74, Roll Call, Congressional Quarterly, and The Chronicle of Higher Education. A sought-after analyst, Camera has appeared on C-SPAN and national radio, and regularly moderates panels and presents at institutions like The Brookings Institution, The Education Trust, the American Enterprise Institute, and SXSW EDU.

"For years, Lauren has shaped national conversations about education innovation and policy with curiosity, rigor, and precision." said Jenna Talbot, chief communications officer at Whiteboard Advisors. "She understands how decisions get made, and knows how to translate the nuance into language that is understandable."

In addition to its fast growing PR practice, W/A Media , reaches more than 400,000 inboxes per month through its policy and industry publications , including "The EdSheet," "What We're Reading," and "Whiteboard Notes." The firm's strategy consulting group also provides transactional due diligence, and advocacy services, under the leadership of chief advocacy officer Anna Edwards.

"As a reporter, I grew to know and admire Whiteboard Advisors for its ability to not only elevate people and ideas, but drive positive impact," said Camera. "I'm excited to be a member of the team, and look forward to leveraging my journalistic skills to shape stories from the inside."

About Whiteboard Advisors

Whiteboard Advisors is a unique strategy consulting, communications and advocacy firm on a mission to advance learning and economic mobility. Our work guides the nation's most respected investors, impactful philanthropies, companies, and nonprofit organizations. We are multidisciplinary by design: sitting at the intersection of business, policy, practice, and the media.

