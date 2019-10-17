Former U.S. Presidents To Kick Off Inaugural HISTORYTalks® Event February 29, 2020 In New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A+E Networks® today unveiled details of its forthcoming HISTORYTalks, a traveling speaker series of live events that will explore newsworthy topics and historical milestones through conversations with global leaders, trailblazers, witnesses, historians, authors and filmmakers.

The first in the series of day-long events will feature an exclusive session with President Bill Clinton and President George W. Bush in conversation with presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Details of the event can be found at www.history-talks.com and seats are now available at www.carnegiehall.org.

In addition to the conversation with Presidents Bush and Clinton, guests will hear from Pete Souza, former Chief Official White House Photographer for President Obama, an Official White House Photographer for President Reagan, and former Director of the White House photo office; General Stanley McChrystal (ret.), former commander of U.S. and International Security Assistance Forces (ISAF) Afghanistan, former leader of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) and founder of the McChrystal Group; Elizabeth D. Samet, professor of English at West Point and author of critically-acclaimed, award-winning books including No Man's Land and Soldier's Heart; and other historians, thought leaders, and trailblazers.

HISTORYTalks will continue to invite communities across the country to engage with speakers at future events throughout the year. HISTORYTalks is the first in a slate of scheduled events to mark HISTORY's 25th anniversary.

"We are so honored to be joined by President Clinton and President Bush for our inaugural HISTORYTalks event," said Paul Buccieri, President of A+E Networks. "As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of HISTORY, we are fortunate to have two iconic leaders with us to explore our nation's past, the importance of leadership, and the relevance of history in our lives today."

"Exploring our history and the legacy of our leaders is one of vital ways we learn about who we are as a nation, and how we have strived to fulfill our founding ideals over time," said Kearns Goodwin. "I am so proud to join with HISTORY for this special conversation with Presidents Bush and Clinton, to inspire people everywhere to learn more about our nation's storied past and the leaders and everyday people who have shaped it."

Kearns Goodwin is also an executive producer of HISTORY's upcoming documentary, "Washington," a three-part series which will premiere in 2020 on HISTORY.

HISTORY® is the leading destination for award-winning series and specials, engaging its audience across all platforms with insightful and entertaining historical programming.

ABOUT A+E NETWORKS

A+E Networks® is a global content company comprised of some of the most popular and culturally relevant brands in media including A&E®, Lifetime®, HISTORY®, Lifetime Movies, FYI™, VICELAND®, Blaze™ and Crime+Investigation®. A+E Networks' portfolio extends across platforms and genres, with the A+E International division; A+E Studios®, a long-form production unit; A+E Originals, a long-form unscripted division; A&E IndieFilms®; and A+E Digital®, encompassing websites, watch apps, games and SVOD initiatives including Lifetime Movie Club and HISTORY Vault. A+E Networks' channels and branded programming reach more than 335 million households in over 200 territories in 42 languages. A+E Networks is a joint venture of Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/aenetworks and Facebook at facebook.com/AENetworks

ABOUT HISTORY®

HISTORY®, a division of A+E Networks, is the premier destination for historical storytelling. From best-in-class documentary events, to a signature slate of industry leading nonfiction series and premium fact-based scripted programming, HISTORY serves as the most trustworthy source of informational entertainment in media. HISTORY has been named the #1 U.S. TV network in buzz for seven consecutive years by YouGov BrandIndex, and a top favorite TV network by Beta Research Corporation. For a deeper dive, visit history.com or follow @history on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. For additional press materials visit the A+E Networks Press Center at http://press.aenetworks.com.

SOURCE HISTORY®

Related Links

http://www.History.com

