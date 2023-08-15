Former U.S. Representative Patrick J. Kennedy Joins Holmusk as a Strategic Advisor

News provided by

Holmusk

15 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Kennedy to champion development of measurement standards to improve behavioral health care

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmusk, a leading global behavioral health real-world evidence company, today announced that former U.S. Representative and longtime mental health advocate Patrick J. Kennedy is joining the company as a strategic advisor. Kennedy has been a lifelong advocate for ending discrimination against those suffering from addiction and mental illness, a commitment that is closely aligned with Holmusk's mission to transform the industry by leveraging clinical data in both research and care environments.

Kennedy served as a Democratic member of the United States House of Representatives from Rhode Island from 1995 to 2011. He has worked tirelessly in and out of public office to push for health equity in the U.S., and is the founder of the national mental health nonprofit, The Kennedy Forum.

"Holmusk is directly addressing some of the most challenging issues facing the mental health care industry, from a lack of deep understanding of common disorders to an over-reliance on trial and error in diagnosis," said Kennedy. "As a champion of advancing evidence-based practices and policies in mental health and addiction, I am honored to work alongside a company dedicated to creating a framework for a data-driven behavioral health system that provides better support for patients and providers alike."

During his time in office, Kennedy co-authored and was the lead sponsor for the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, which requires insurers to cover treatment for mental health and substance use disorders in the same way that they cover treatment for illnesses of the body. In his role as strategic advisor at Holmusk, he will guide the company's work to revolutionize the way mental health care is delivered, providing guidance and leveraging his expertise to help inform the development of industry-wide measurement standards related to parity laws and payment reform.

"Patrick's expertise and leadership in driving the creation of a more equitable mental health industry will have a significant impact on our ability to advance our mission," said Nawal Roy, founder and CEO at Holmusk. "Patrick has been a tireless advocate for the mental health community, and I am proud to have him on Holmusk's side as we work to create a single source of truth for behavioral health and fix our broken mental health care system."

To learn more about Holmusk, visit www.holmusk.com.

About Holmusk

Holmusk is on a mission to harness real-world data to transform both research and care for behavioral health. Combining the leading behavioral health database with digital solutions designed to address the most pressing challenges in behavioral health, Holmusk is advancing the frontier of evidence generation and fueling innovation. Holmusk is headquartered in Singapore and New York, with three additional offices around the world. For more information, please visit www.holmusk.com.

SOURCE Holmusk

